Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


5 comments

  1. James S
    May 29, 2026 at 9:06 am

    Canada has been in a recession for a decade! A recession started by Trudeau and being made worse by Carney! F*scism needs to be stomped out. Media needs to be burned out! Those excepting bribes need to be jailed for treason! Carney needs to be thrown out of this country!

  2. Dennis Brady
    May 29, 2026 at 9:05 am

    Don’t worry the media will blame trump or Iran for a decade of markin Carneau anti canada policy. Enjoy poverty cucknucks you voted for it since 2015

  3. James S
    May 29, 2026 at 9:04 am

    So some can say it and others can’t. Its call tareting Global! You are targeting me and thats illegal! ITS CALLED FREEDOM OF SPEECH YOU AZZHOLES! I will have my say even if you censor me! GO TO H*LL GLOBAL!

  4. M
    May 29, 2026 at 8:51 am

    A “technical recession”…..
    Wow, way to carry water for the government, Global… don’t worry Liberals will keep up with the payments, they can’t do it without paid media.

  5. Anonymous
    May 29, 2026 at 8:47 am

    Heck yea! Elbows up… or is it Canada Makes America Great Again!?
    Either way Lord Carney has made everything so much better!….

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Canada slips into technical recession as economy stalls in Q1: StatCan

By Craig Lord The Canadian Press
Posted May 29, 2026 8:41 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Bank of Canada expects Canada’s GDP to expand 1.2% in 2026, projects figures for next 2 years'
Bank of Canada expects Canada’s GDP to expand 1.2% in 2026, projects figures for next 2 years
The Bank of Canada latest economic forecast expects Canada's GDP to rise 1.2 per cent this year, 1.6 per cent next year, and 1.7 per cent in 2028. "Our forecast for GDP growth in Canada has not changed significantly since our January projection. The conflict in the Middle East will affect the composition of growth, but the impact on overall growth is expected to be small, because higher global oil prices will increase the value of our energy exports, even as they squeeze consumers and many businesses," Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said on Wednesday – Apr 29, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Statistics Canada says economic growth as measured by GDP stalled in the first quarter and real gross domestic product was slightly negative on an annualized basis.

The agency mainly blames higher imports of gold and a weak month for Canada’s resource extraction industries in March for dragging down recent economic activity.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Real GDP has now declined for two consecutive quarters – meeting the definition of a technical recession – though the data paints a mixed picture of the economy.

Real GDP declined last October and in March, but growth was either flat or positive in the four months in between.

On a quarter-over-quarter basis, StatCan says growth was essentially unchanged, but small movements in quarterly figures are magnified when converted into annualized rates.

The agency’s early estimates for real GDP in April call for a sharp rebound to 0.4 per cent growth in the month as the mining, quarrying and oil and gas sectors returned to growth.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices