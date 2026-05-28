Hundreds attend opening of Oakridge Park Mall in Vancouver

The Oakridge Park Mall — one of the biggest retail and residential construction sites in North America — opened in Vancouver on Thursday.
After close to a decade of construction, Phase 1 of the project has been completed, featuring 650,000 square feet of retail space with more than 50 brands.
To mark the occasion, the opening had free food for guests and a shuttle bus to get to and from the mall.
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The opening also included the highly anticipated Time Out Market, featuring 18 kitchens from local eateries.
The project won’t be fully completed until 2029.
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