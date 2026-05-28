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1 comment

  1. JV
    May 28, 2026 at 3:33 pm

    And they were all Chinese

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Economy

Hundreds attend opening of Oakridge Park Mall in Vancouver

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 28, 2026 3:08 pm
1 min read
The crowd waiting outside Oakridge Park Mall on Thursday morning. View image in full screen
The crowd waiting outside Oakridge Park Mall on Thursday morning. Global News
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The Oakridge Park Mall — one of the biggest retail and residential construction sites in North America — opened in Vancouver on Thursday.

After close to a decade of construction, Phase 1 of the project has been completed, featuring 650,000 square feet of retail space with more than 50 brands.

To mark the occasion, the opening had free food for guests and a shuttle bus to get to and from the mall.

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The opening also included the highly anticipated Time Out Market, featuring 18 kitchens from local eateries.

The project won’t be fully completed until 2029.

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