Hundreds attend opening of Oakridge Park Mall in Vancouver

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The Oakridge Park Mall — one of the biggest retail and residential construction sites in North America — opened in Vancouver on Thursday.

After close to a decade of construction, Phase 1 of the project has been completed, featuring 650,000 square feet of retail space with more than 50 brands.

To mark the occasion, the opening had free food for guests and a shuttle bus to get to and from the mall.

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The opening also included the highly anticipated Time Out Market, featuring 18 kitchens from local eateries.

The project won’t be fully completed until 2029.

Oakridge Park Mall has just opened …with a sea of customers turning out @GlobalBC @jarmstrongbc pic.twitter.com/z8uFhqpwQE — Catherine Urquhart 🇨🇦🇨🇦🇨🇦 (@CUrquhartGlobal) May 28, 2026