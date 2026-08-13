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1 comment

  1. Anonymous
    August 13, 2026 at 10:54 pm

    Twat

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Politics

B.C. housing minister says situation at single-tenant Granville SRO ‘not ideal’

By Kristen Robinson & Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 13, 2026 10:50 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Looking for accountabiliyt on SRO costs'
Looking for accountabiliyt on SRO costs
Global News broke the story on Wednesday about how one tenant is remaining in the Luugat Hotel, which is supposed to be closed, costing taxpayers more than $100,000 for a month. No one was available to comment at the time. Kristen Robinson caught up with B.C.'s housing minister today and put those questions to her.
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B.C.’s housing minister is finally addressing questions about the costs of operating a Vancouver SRO for one tenant.

The Luugat, or the former Howard Johnson Hotel on Vancouver’s Granville Strip, is still operating a month and a half after the province promised to close it and relocate residents outside of the entertainment district.

One staff member is serving a lone tenant who previously told Global News he has a seizure disorder and requires a building with an elevator and a unit the same size or larger than his current room.

Global News asked B.C.’s housing minister how she justifies spending $101,000 in July to keep the 110-room building open for one person.

Click to play video: 'Six figures a month for one SRO tenant'
Six figures a month for one SRO tenant

Christine Boyle said she shares the public’s frustration on this issue and that the government is working to close the building down.

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“The situation at the Luugat has not been ideal for a long time, which is why we’ve been taking action to close the building down and why we’ve moved more than 80 residents from the building to other housing, with one remaining,” she said.

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When asked how the money was spent, Boyle said the building is a large one, that until very recently was housing a lot of people, which is why the costs to maintain it are high.

Boyle provided a similar answer last month.

“We’re working closely with this individual and there are specific needs that I can’t go into, of course, for privacy reasons, but we are close,” she said.

Click to play video: 'One resident left in Granville Street SRO'
One resident left in Granville Street SRO

Downtown Van has written another letter to the provincial government, requesting a timeline on the closure of the Luugat and two other publicly-owned SROs — the St. Helen’s Hotel and Granville Villa.

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“To not provide clear information, it’s unacceptable,” Downtown Van president and CEO, Jane Talbot, said.

“We have an urgent and immediate crisis on Granville Street.

“The current housing does not support the needs of the people and we see that play out on the streets and yeah, it’s frustrating.”

Boyle said the province is close to closing the Luugat and more than 80 tenants have been successfully relocated into good and stable housing.

However, four former Luugat residents moved across the street to Granville Villa, even though the government promised to relocate tenants outside of the entertainment strip.

“I’m saddened by that because across the street from the Luugat is no better than the Luugat,” Talbot said.

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