City of Vancouver unveils Human Rights Framework for FIFA World Cup

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The City of Vancouver has released its Human Rights Framework ahead of the FIFA World Cup, which starts on Saturday, June 13.

For the first time in the history of the tournament, host cities were required to include sustainability and human rights requirements as part of the bidding process.

Vancouver identified 14 priority areas in its Action Plan that are most salient to the city’s needs and issues.

These included discrimination, preventing housing displacement, showcasing diversity, reconciliation, preventing gender-based violence, sex worker safety, MMIWG2S+ response, human trafficking, rights respecting security protocols, freedom of assembly and expression, accessibility, the welfare of people experiencing homelessness, responsible sourcing and procurement and accessible grievance mechanisms.

“The Host Committee is committed to advancing meaningful Indigenous reconciliation, equity, and anti-racism for all people in Vancouver, upholding the rights and dignity of all people, addressing historic, current systemic injustice, and reducing harm,” the City of Vancouver stated in its report.

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Vancouver said it will implement a zero-tolerance protocol for all acts of discrimination at all public-facing World Cup venues and events, including the FIFA Fan Festival at Hastings Park and the stadium spectator route.

5:09 Vancouver to release Human Rights Action Plan, weeks before FIFA World Cup kick-off

“We’re aiming for a plan that is responsive to the concerns that arise when international sporting events are in town and at the same time proportionate to the fact that we’re hosting seven match days,” Sandra Singh, deputy manager for the City of Vancouver, said.

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Community groups and residents of the Downtown Eastside have expressed concerns that the World Cup could negatively affect the vulnerable people who live there, but Singh said the plan builds on the services that are already available in the area.

“It is a very service-supported environment already, and so what we’ve done is we’ve identified through the community feedback some areas of unique concern to the FIFA World Cup that we’ve added in some additional contracts and services,” she said.

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“So we think we’re being responsive in addressing the primary concerns.”

Singh added that people can still shelter in parks overnight while the FIFA World Cup is on, but must pack up during the day, which is the same protocol in place now.

“I want everybody to have collective joy with these matches and events, but I don’t want it to come at the expense of safety and our unhoused residents,” Amanda Burrows with the First United Church said.

FIFA has also set up an online reporting portal through the tournament’s app for any non-urgent issues that arise during the games.