Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario civil servants can work some FIFA World Cup game days remotely: government

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 26, 2026 5:58 pm
1 min read
Queen’s Park, in Toronto, Nov. 6, 2025. View image in full screen
Queen’s Park, in Toronto, Nov. 6, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Ontario’s Treasury Board says public service employees may be allowed to work remotely during daytime FIFA

matches in Toronto, following union calls for more flexible work options during the tournament and criticism of the government’s return-to-office mandate.

Liz Tuomi, a spokesperson for Treasury Board President Caroline Mulroney, says the province expects the Ontario Public Service to be in the workplace five days a week, but managers “can approve ad hoc, occasional or temporary remote work requests to provide short-term flexibility” for situations like World Cup day games scheduled for June 12 and June 26.

This comes after OPS unions advocated for alternative work arrangements during the soccer tournament, citing concerns about increased congestion, ongoing construction and disrupted sidewalk access.

Click to play video: 'FIFA World Cup trophy arrives in Toronto'
FIFA World Cup trophy arrives in Toronto

A group of unions representing government workers, including the Ontario Public Service Employees Union and the Association of Management, Administrative and Professional Crown Employees of Ontario, wrote a joint letter to Secretary of Cabinet Michelle DiEmanuele asking for a temporary remote work arrangement for all employees working in Toronto from June 8 to July 3.

Story continues below advertisement

The City of Toronto had also recommended to organizations in the downtown core to consider adjusting work schedules and allowing remote work where possible to minimize the need for travel, as the city prepares to host an estimated 300,000 visitors during the World Cup.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Last August, Mulroney announced all public service employees would return to in-person work five days a week by January 2026, a move unions said was made without consultation.

Thousands of government employees have made requests for alternative work arrangements since the mandate took effect.

AMAPCEO, the union representing professional employees, said that of 5,500 members who made such requests, 365 received responses that it’s aware of and only nine were approved.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices