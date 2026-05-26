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Canada

BC SPCA under pressure due to increase in number of unhealthy surrendered animals

By Cohan Sassaman Global News
Posted May 26, 2026 6:14 pm
1 min read
One of the dogs rescued from the Shuswap region. View image in full screen
One of the dogs rescued from the Shuswap region. BC SPCA
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The BC SPCA says it is facing increased pressure due to more unhealthy pets coming into its care.

The increased burden is adding financial strain and putting tension on the whole organization.

Eight young dogs were recently rescued from a property in the Shuswap region, with seven being severely malnourished and infested with parasites, according to the BC SPCA.

One dog required emergency surgery after swallowing household items in an attempt to survive, resulting in a $9,000 veterinary bill. The BC SPCA states a lot of owners are skipping on preventive care, resulting in inflated vet bills when the symptoms get catastrophic.

One of the seven dogs rescued from the Shuswap region. View image in full screen
One of the seven dogs rescued from the Shuswap region. BC SPCA

“We have had dogs in our care for more than 100 days as we managed their health issues. We are feeding them and taking care of all their medical needs until they are healthy enough to move on to their forever homes,” Kahlee Demers, senior manager of animal triage, said in a release.

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Demers added, “Many pet owners are delaying preventative care because of cost concerns, sometimes waiting until an animal’s condition becomes urgent.” In some cases, owners are forced to surrender pets or abandon them altogether.

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Staff say the seven dogs continue to recover after weeks of treatment and rehabilitation, though some still show signs of trauma and compulsive eating behaviours. Deworming and expensive surgeries are preventing some of these dogs from being adopted.

“The reward for all this demanding work is seeing the dogs become healthy and happy,” Meranda Dussault, manager of the BC SPCA Shuswap in the Thompson, Okanagan and Kootenay region, said in a release.

The BC SPCA says its animal protection work, including roughly 7,000 investigations each year, is funded entirely through public donations.

Click to play video: 'BC SPCA highlighting rising demand for pet food banks'
BC SPCA highlighting rising demand for pet food banks

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