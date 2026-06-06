Claude Lemieux’s death sparks renewed focus on CTE as family donates brain to research

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Warning: This story contains discussion of suicide. Discretion is advised. If you or someone you know is struggling, help is available. In Canada, call or text 988 for the Suicide Crisis Helpline.

The hockey world is mourning the sudden death of former Montreal Canadien Claude Lemieux, as experts say his family’s decision to donate his brain to research could help advance understanding of a devastating disease.

Lemieux died by suicide in Florida last week, just days after appearing in Montreal, where he carried a ceremonial torch into the Bell Centre for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final against the Carolina Hurricanes.

His family has since chosen to donate his brain to Boston University’s CTE Center, contributing to ongoing research into the long-term effects of repeated head injuries.

“I was very appreciative that the Lemieux family chose to donate his brain, independent of how his life ended,” said Dr. Chris Nowinski, a former football player and professional wrestler turned neuroscientist, author and co-founder of the Concussion and CTE Foundation.

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View image in full screen Claude Lemieux waves as he is introduced during a ceremony to honor members from the 1996 Stanley Cup Championship team of the Colorado Avalanche before an NHL hockey game against the Florida Panthers Thursday, Dec. 11, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

“I was playing through them until I couldn’t anymore, until I did too much damage to my brain,” Nowinski told Global News. “And I have never quite been exactly the same.”

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Lemieux played a physical style over a 21-year NHL career that spanned nearly 1,500 games. It is not known whether chronic traumatic encephalopathy, or CTE, contributed to his death.

The degenerative brain disease — which can only be diagnosed after death — has been found in several former hockey players, including Henri Richard, Chris Simon and Bob Probert.

Experts say repeated head trauma can lead to a range of symptoms, including memory loss and severe depression.

“They become so depressed and have so many symptoms, like they can’t remember what they had for breakfast,” said Dr. Charles Tator, director of the Canadian Concussion Centre.

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View image in full screen Former Montreal Canadiens player Claude Lemieux enters the arena during the pregame prior to first period of Game 3 of the NHL Eastern Conference final Stanley Cup playoff series against the Carolina Hurricanes, in Montreal, Monday, May 25, 2026. Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press

There is currently no cure or treatment that can slow or stop the disease.

Nowinski, a former athlete who retired after multiple concussions, said each brain donation is critical to advancing research.

“Each brain that’s donated is getting us closer to a cure while also giving us better insights on how to prevent this in the next generation,” he said.

Tator says prevention remains key, recommending that body checking be banned for players under 18, arguing older athletes are better equipped to protect themselves and make informed decisions.

He also noted athletes often resist safety measures.

“They are about the most non-compliant group of people you can imagine,” Tator said.

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Despite the tragedy, experts say Lemieux’s legacy may ultimately help protect future players.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

For immediate mental health support, call 988. For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention at suicideprevention.ca.

Learn more about preventing suicide with these warning signs and tips on how to help.