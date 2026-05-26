‘Ted Lasso’ star says he’s ‘grateful’ after signing to U.S. pro soccer team

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Ted Lasso actor Cristo Fernández, who plays the fictional Premier League soccer star Dani Rojas in the hit TV show, recently signed a professional contract with a U.S. soccer team, saying he is “grateful to compete” in a new interview with the BBC.

Speaking on the transition from on-screen pro to real-life player, Fernández told the British outlet that he and his character, whom he differentiated as being “super caffeinated,” are otherwise the “same guy” and that his TV persona’s famous “football is life” slogan came from his first audition self-tape, where actors were asked to speak about their background in soccer.

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Fernández appeared in a pre-season match against New Mexico United before securing his spot and trained with the reserves of the Major League Soccer side Chicago Fire this year, The Guardian reported.

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“Cristo is a great addition to our roster, adding another attacking threat to our forward line,” Locomotive head coach Junior Gonzalez said.

“His passion for the game and leadership qualities for our locker room allow us to continue growing the positive culture we strive for as a club.”

Fernández’s character in Ted Lasso has a joyful demeanour and an unwavering commitment to his role as a striker, as well as an infectious love for the game, which made him a fan favourite. Those qualities closely mirror Fernandez’s own connection to football, he says.

“Fútbol has always been a huge part of my life and identity, and no matter where life has taken me, the dream of competing professionally never truly left my heart,” Fernández said upon news of his signing.

“I’m incredibly grateful to El Paso Locomotive FC — the club, coaches, staff, and especially my teammates — for opening the doors and giving me the opportunity to compete from day one.

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“This journey back to professional fútbol soccer is about believing in yourself, taking risks, and continuing to chase your dreams no matter how unexpected the path may be,” he continued.

“As we say in Mexico: ‘hay que seguirle echando ganas (let’s keep giving it our all). Siempre agradecido con Dios, mi familia y amistades por creer en mí.’ Maybe I’m just a crazy man with crazy dreams … so being here with the ‘Locos’ actually makes perfect sense. ¡Vamos Locos,” he concluded.

El Paso Locomotive was founded in 2018 and plays in the USL Championship, the tier below MLS, and is currently fifth in its group.