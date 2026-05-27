N.S. Premier Tim Houston grows his cabinet with four new members

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is shuffling his cabinet and giving up the energy portfolio.

Houston announced today that Marco MacLeod, the ministerial assistant for the Energy Department, is taking over as energy minister.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The premier had previously given the portfolio to himself to emphasize its importance to his government.

Three former cabinet ministers are back in the premier’s inner circle, including Susan Corkum-Greek as the new minister of opportunities and social development.

Former minister Brian Wong is taking on the advanced education portfolio.

Tory Rushton is getting his old job back as minister of natural resources.