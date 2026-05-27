N.S. Premier Tim Houston grows his cabinet with four new members

Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston is shuffling his cabinet and giving up the energy portfolio.
Houston announced today that Marco MacLeod, the ministerial assistant for the Energy Department, is taking over as energy minister.
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The premier had previously given the portfolio to himself to emphasize its importance to his government.
Three former cabinet ministers are back in the premier’s inner circle, including Susan Corkum-Greek as the new minister of opportunities and social development.
Former minister Brian Wong is taking on the advanced education portfolio.
Tory Rushton is getting his old job back as minister of natural resources.
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