110 years later, female politicians in Saskatchewan will get a designated washroom

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Female politicians in Saskatchewan’s legislature will soon have their own designated washroom after going without one for over 110 years.

Steve Bata, the legislature’s building manager, said Wednesday a members-only washroom for women is expected to be completed in June.

Male politicians have had their own bathroom since the legislature opened in 1912. The men’s room is a spacious area, featuring larger stalls with marble dividers and oak doors. There’s also five sinks and a dresser.

Meanwhile, female members have been using the smaller, austere public washrooms.

Nicole Sarauer, the Opposition NDP house leader, said the addition is welcome.

“It’s overdue,” she said. “In my caucus, we have 50 per cent women and have had (that) for a while.”

In Saskatchewan’s 61-seat legislature, there are 21 women. Twelve are with the NDP, eight are with the Saskatchewan Party government and one is an Independent.

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Having a women’s bathroom for members ensures everyone is treated equally, Sarauer said.

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“When you don’t have amenities for women that are equal to what are available to men, you are telling those MLAs and the community at large that one group of people is more important than the other,” she said.

Sarauer said a few years ago, the building had a single-stall washroom built to accommodate female members. But it hasn’t been ideal.

“(That washroom) is way deep in the government side. It’s actually very difficult for Opposition MLAs to get to. You kind of have to walk through government members being briefed by their officials,” Sarauer said.

“There have been instances where we’ve been essentially encouraged by interactions with government officials to not use that washroom.”

On Wednesday, a paper note on the small members-only women’s washroom said it was out of order.

Bata said the new women’s room will feature historical elements like the men’s, including old marble. It will also have a changing table and family area. The renovation, along with other plumbing work, is expected to cost around $200,000.

The Saskatchewan Party government caucus declined to comment.

Todd Goudy, the legislature’s Speaker, said the women’s washroom wasn’t needed at the time because the legislature was built before women could vote. That changed in 1916, four years later, when they could vote and hold office.

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“The best time to have done it might have been when the building was built, but the second best time is right now,” Goudy said.

He said there have been conversations over the last few years to finally build the washroom.

“I think it’s a good day, though it does bring up the question of why we didn’t do it in the past,” Goudy said. “The main thing is we’re getting it done now.”

Sarauer said she’s aware female politicians were pushing for a women’s washroom 30 years ago, including former NDP cabinet ministers.

“I’m not sure why it took so long,” she said. “I’m just really glad that it’s finally happening.”