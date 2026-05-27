‘Things change’: Carney wishes Guilbeault ‘all the best’ for his future

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Prime Minister Mark Carney says he wishes Liberal MP Steven Guilbeault “all the best” for whatever he chooses to do with his career next, amidst speculation that the former climate activist may be quitting the party within hours.

Carney said he understands that “things change.”

“It’s for him to make decisions about his career in the next stage of the career. All aspects of all our careers, even journalists, even prime ministers, get to a point where things change and they make people make decisions,” Carney said.

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Carney thanked Guilbeault for his contributions to his Montreal-area riding as well as to the party, adding that he enjoyed working with him.

“We worked together when I was UN special representative on climate action and finance as well. We work together closely in a variety of areas, and I have always enjoyed working with him,” Carney said.

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Guilbeault’s political future within the Liberal Party of Canada has in doubt ever since he quit Carney’s cabinet over the deal with Alberta that could see a new oil pipeline built to the West Coast.

The Montreal MP told Global News he will address the Liberal caucus Wednesday morning about his future. And while Guilbeault would not confirm exactly what he will say, some of his friends and close associates said they expect him to announce he will quit politics altogether and resign as the member of Parliament for Laurier–Sainte Marie.

–with files from Global’s David Aikin