Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Alberta country music artist Corb Lund expected to hand in anti-coal petition

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 10, 2026 8:43 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Petition against Alberta eastern slopes coal mining starts collecting signatures'
Petition against Alberta eastern slopes coal mining starts collecting signatures
WATCH: Petition against Alberta eastern slopes coal mining starts collecting signatures – Feb 22, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Country music artist Corb Lund is expected to deliver his anti-coal mining petition to Elections Alberta Wednesday.

Lund announced this week that his team had collected more than the 178,000 signatures it needed to get the province to take action, but he didn’t share a final tally.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He says the success of the petition goes to show how much Albertans care about headwaters and protecting the Rocky Mountains.

Lund’s petition asked signers to endorse prohibiting new coal mining in the Rockies on the grounds it needlessly risks harming the environment, particularly water.

If Elections Alberta verifies the signatures, Premier Danielle Smith’s government would be forced to consider passing a law banning coal mining or sending it to a provincewide referendum.

Lund had said that even if they got the required signatures, he doesn’t necessarily trust Smith’s government to act on it.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices