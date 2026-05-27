Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Ontario city abruptly renames sports stadium, claims sponsor owes $1.6M

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 27, 2026 6:00 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Paramount Fine Foods Centre to change name, looking for new partner'
Paramount Fine Foods Centre to change name, looking for new partner
WATCH: Ontario city abruptly renames sports stadium, claims sponsor owes $1.6M
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The City of Mississauga is abruptly renaming a major sports facility it owns and operates, alleging the prominent Ontario restaurant that sponsors the building owes the city millions.

A long-term agreement between the city and Paramount Fine Foods gave the company naming rights and concessions privileges for a building that will now be known as the Mississauga Sports and Entertainment Centre.

The end of the agreement was confirmed on Monday, when Paramount Fine Foods CEO Mohamed Fakih announced the change.

“Like every sponsorship, there comes a time when one chapter ends and another begins,” he wrote in a post.

“After more than a decade, we’ve made the decision to conclude our sponsorship and redirect our community investment toward new initiatives and opportunities across Mississauga.”

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

But days later, city staff said the contract was terminated early because the company had allegedly failed to pay it more than a million dollars.

Story continues below advertisement

“The City tried its best to work with Paramount but was unable to reach a resolution and receive payment,” a spokesperson said.

“The City’s primary goal is protecting taxpayer dollars. Paramount Fine Foods owes the City of Mississauga $1,600,000.”

The City of Mississauga said it planned to pursue legal action to try and force the restaurant to pay up.

“It is unfortunate that the owner of Paramount has chosen to move these discussions into the public realm,” Mississauga Mayor Carolyn Parrish wrote in a statement also posted to social media.

Paramount Fine Foods did not respond to questions sent by Global News on Tuesday about the alleged debt or potential legal action.

The building hosts sports games and was also the location of former Mississauga Mayor Hazel McCallion’s funeral.

People walk about the venue before the funeral for former Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga, Ont., Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. View image in full screen
People walk about the venue before the funeral for former Mississauga mayor Hazel McCallion at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre in Mississauga, Ont., Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices