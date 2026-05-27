Ontario city abruptly renames sports stadium, claims sponsor owes $1.6M

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The City of Mississauga is abruptly renaming a major sports facility it owns and operates, alleging the prominent Ontario restaurant that sponsors the building owes the city millions.

A long-term agreement between the city and Paramount Fine Foods gave the company naming rights and concessions privileges for a building that will now be known as the Mississauga Sports and Entertainment Centre.

The end of the agreement was confirmed on Monday, when Paramount Fine Foods CEO Mohamed Fakih announced the change.

“Like every sponsorship, there comes a time when one chapter ends and another begins,” he wrote in a post.

“After more than a decade, we’ve made the decision to conclude our sponsorship and redirect our community investment toward new initiatives and opportunities across Mississauga.”

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But days later, city staff said the contract was terminated early because the company had allegedly failed to pay it more than a million dollars.

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“The City tried its best to work with Paramount but was unable to reach a resolution and receive payment,” a spokesperson said.

“The City’s primary goal is protecting taxpayer dollars. Paramount Fine Foods owes the City of Mississauga $1,600,000.”

The City of Mississauga said it planned to pursue legal action to try and force the restaurant to pay up.

“It is unfortunate that the owner of Paramount has chosen to move these discussions into the public realm,” Mississauga Mayor Carolyn Parrish wrote in a statement also posted to social media.

Paramount Fine Foods did not respond to questions sent by Global News on Tuesday about the alleged debt or potential legal action.

The building hosts sports games and was also the location of former Mississauga Mayor Hazel McCallion’s funeral.