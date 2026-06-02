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1 comment

  1. Try This
    June 2, 2026 at 8:48 am

    Trump still trying to go around the courts. They told him, according to the US constitution, that he does not have the power to set tariffs. – but they are the toddler’s favourite toy…

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U.S. News

Trump lowers some tariffs on steel, aluminum and copper imports

By Christian Martinez and David Lawder Reuters
Posted June 2, 2026 8:38 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canadian government supports steel industry'
Canadian government supports steel industry
Saskatchewan businesses caught in the middle of tariff uncertainty are getting more help, with PrairiesCan minister Eleanor Olszewski announcing more funding aimed at helping companies navigate what comes next – May 21, 2026
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U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday signed a proclamation amending his Section 232 national security tariffs on some aluminum, steel and copper imports, the White House said.

The proclamation lowers tariffs on some steel and aluminum derivative products, including certain types of agricultural machinery and residential heating, air conditioning and ventilation equipment to 15 per cent from 25 per cent previously.

It makes mobile industrial equipment, such as bulldozers and forklifts, subject to a 15 per cent tariff “when imported from trade deal countries that are entitled to such treatment,” the White House said in a statement.

Click to play video: 'Canada unveils $1.5B in relief for some industries hurt by U.S. tariffs'
Canada unveils $1.5B in relief for some industries hurt by U.S. tariffs

The order also allows foreign companies to qualify for a 10 per cent tariff if “their capital equipment includes at least 85 per cent U.S. melted and poured or smelted and cast steel or aluminum by weight.”

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The order adds two new categories of steel and aluminum derivative import products that will be subject to 25 per cent duties: steel racks and aluminum lithographic plates.

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The adjustments will become effective for goods imported or withdrawn from bonded warehouses after 12:01 a.m. eastern time on June 8.

The changes will remain in place until Dec. 31, 2027 “to spur near–term investments that will rebuild the Nation’s industrial base,” the White House said.

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© 2026 Reuters

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