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1 comment

  1. Mr G
    August 17, 2026 at 9:54 pm

    Ok well , it’s the Americans that absorb the tariff .your sales will likely drop some .

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Canada

B.C. plywood manufacturer says it cannot absorb 50% tariff cost as deadline looms

By Ben O'Hara-Byrne & Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 17, 2026 9:38 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'BC businesses bracing for impact as new tariff deadline nears'
BC businesses bracing for impact as new tariff deadline nears
A B.C. plywood manufacturer is bracing for impact as the 50 per cent U.S. tariff is scheduled to hit on Wednesday. U.S. President Donald Trump says the additional tariff will apply to a wide range of goods. Ben O'Hara-Byrne has the details.
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A Richmond plywood manufacturer is concerned about what Wednesday is going to bring for his business.

Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc met with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick as officials race against the clock to secure a new trade deal before new 50-per-cent tariffs take effect Wednesday.

The duties will impact roughly $28 billion worth of Canadian exports, including 20 per cent of sales at Richmond Plywood, where they produce a lot of high-end product.

“A 50 per cent tariff is not a margin we can absorb, nor is it something U.S. customers will be willing to pay,” Bhavjit Thandi, CFO of Richmond Plywood, said.

Prime Minister Mark Carney was in Newfoundland on Monday and says he expects to speak with U.S. President Donald Trump before Wednesday’s deadline

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He wasn’t saying much else.

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“We’ll have opportunities over the next 48 hours to discuss that in more detail as the negotiations go forward; I think that’s the best forum,” he said.

 

Click to play video: 'Canada-US trade talks continue as 50% tariffs deadline nears'
Canada-US trade talks continue as 50% tariffs deadline nears

David Eby’s government wasn’t commenting on the trade talks Monday.

They don’t have much of a line of sight into what’s going on in Washington, but if those new tariffs are imposed, B.C. will feel the pain.

“Our estimate is that B.C. has about 13 per cent in terms of the U.S. share of those exports that take a hit and this is a little bit higher than Ontario and Quebec,” Brian Yu, associate vice president and chief economist with Central 1 Credit Union, said.

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So far, the premier is reluctant to make any concessions such as returning U.S. alcohol to B.C. shelves without tariff relief for key industries such as forestry.

But sources told Global News the Americans have not been interested in discussing softwood lumber.

“The softwood lumber sector is bigger than auto parts and steel combined in terms of the Canadian economy and it needs to be front and centre at the table,” Eby said on Friday.

Despite the impasse, there’s hope the new 50-per-cent U.S. tariffs will be delayed or scrapped, but for businesses watching as the deadline nears, negotiators are cutting it awfully close for comfort.

-with files from Uday Rana

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