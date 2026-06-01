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Crime

Would-be politician takes responsibility for defacing Surrey Pride crosswalk

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 1, 2026 7:22 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Surrey Pride crosswalk defaced'
Surrey Pride crosswalk defaced
A Pride crosswalk in Surrey has been defaced and a would-be politician is claiming responsibility for it.
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Surrey police are investigating after a Pride crosswalk was defaced and the act was posted on social media.

Police said that at approximately 3:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, officers were called to a small protest taking place at the intersection of Old Yale Road and University Drive near Holland Park.

Black paint was apparently sprayed on the crosswalk, police said.

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Officers arrived and identified three people of interest.

Police have not named anyone of interest, but in video posted on social media after the incident, Amrit Birring, with the Freedom Party of BC, has taken responsibility for the act.

He ran for Surrey Newton MLA in 2024, Surrey mayor in 2022 and Fleetwood-Port Kells in 2021.

B.C.’s attorney general condemned the act.

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“Obviously the news is very disturbing that that kind of vandalism was done here, not far from here,” Niki Sharma told Global News on Monday.

“We condemn that kind of behaviour, I understand that the RCMP, Surrey Police are investigating as a hate crime and we will see what comes out of that investigation, whether that can be made out.”

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