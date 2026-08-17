Illicit tobacco seizure leads to charge in Ottawa

Send this page to someone via email

An Ottawa Police Service investigation that began with complaints about an illegal cannabis dispensary has resulted in the seizure of thousands of illicit tobacco products and charges against an employee at a west-end business.

Police said officers executed a search warrant on Aug. 12 at a business operating as My Legacy following an investigation into the sale of illicit tobacco products.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

According to authorities, the investigation was launched in 2025 after online complaints were received about an illegal cannabis dispensary. During the course of the investigation, officers allege the business transitioned to selling illicit tobacco products.

One employee has been charged in connection with the sale of illicit tobacco products, police said.

Investigators seized nearly 192,000 cigarettes, more than 2,200 cigars, more than 2,000 tins of ZYN nicotine pouches, over four kilograms of loose tobacco and more than 1,000 vape pods. Police also seized $8,663 in cash.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ottawa Police Service said the investigation remains ongoing and additional charges could be laid.