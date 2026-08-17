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Crime

Illicit tobacco seizure leads to charge in Ottawa

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted August 17, 2026 6:13 pm
1 min read
An Ottawa Police Service patch is seen on an officer's uniform in Ottawa on Friday, March 7, 2025. View image in full screen
An Ottawa Police Service patch is seen on an officer's uniform in Ottawa on Friday, March 7, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
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An Ottawa Police Service investigation that began with complaints about an illegal cannabis dispensary has resulted in the seizure of thousands of illicit tobacco products and charges against an employee at a west-end business.

Police said officers executed a search warrant on Aug. 12 at a business operating as My Legacy following an investigation into the sale of illicit tobacco products.

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According to authorities, the investigation was launched in 2025 after online complaints were received about an illegal cannabis dispensary. During the course of the investigation, officers allege the business transitioned to selling illicit tobacco products.

One employee has been charged in connection with the sale of illicit tobacco products, police said.

Investigators seized nearly 192,000 cigarettes, more than 2,200 cigars, more than 2,000 tins of ZYN nicotine pouches, over four kilograms of loose tobacco and more than 1,000 vape pods. Police also seized $8,663 in cash.

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The Ottawa Police Service said the investigation remains ongoing and additional charges could be laid.

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