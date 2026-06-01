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Crime

Woman arrested in Brampton after infant found dead

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted June 1, 2026 9:35 am
1 min read
Closeup of the side of a Peel Regional Police vehicle. View image in full screen
The Peel Regional Police logo is seen on the side of a car in this file photo. Isaac Callan/Global News
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A woman has been arrested, police say, after an infant was found dead in Brampton.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Kennedy Road North and Williams Parkway in Brampton.

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Officers said an infant had been found dead inside a house but offered few details of the circumstances leading to the call or the death.

They said a 23-year-old woman was taken into custody.

She was charged with concealing the body of a child after birth and given medical care after her arrest.

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