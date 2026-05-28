Bail hearing in Halifax newborn death case expected today

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A bail hearing is set for Thursday morning for two people charged after remains were found during the search for a missing newborn in Halifax.

Sukhpreet Singh, 23, and his wife Ramandeep Kaur, 26, are each charged with concealing the body of a child, indignity to human remains and two counts of obstruction.

Singh was described by Halifax Regional Police as a relative of the baby’s mother.

Police have said they believe the mother, a 23-year-old woman, experienced a medical emergency and investigators did not think her condition was the result of violence.

Police have not detailed what the couple is alleged to have done to conceal the body of the child.

During their first court appearance Monday, where Singh and Kaur appeared by video from jail, the Crown indicated there was “potential for additional very serious charges under these circumstances.”

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In court, Crown prosecutor Paul Carver noted that “the mother of the deceased newborn is currently in critical condition and unresponsive in the hospital.”

The charges against Singh and Kaur stem from an urgent search and investigation over the weekend.

2:19 Crown says Halifax newborn death may lead to more ‘very serious charges’

Police said they were first alerted on Friday evening after a 911 call was placed. EHS arrived at an apartment on Willett Street, in Halifax’s Clayton Park neighbourhood, and transported a woman to hospital in life-threatening condition.

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Police said at the time the woman “appeared to have just given birth” but the baby was nowhere to be found.

An extensive search was launched by police and Nova Scotia Ground Search and Rescue, who combed the area around the apartment building.

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Four people were taken into custody and questioned. Police spokesperson Const. Martin Cromwell said that during the interview process, a second location was revealed.

Police said remains were discovered at around 3:20 p.m. Sunday in a wooded area off Old Coach Road, which is about 10 kilometres from the initial search site.

1:06 Newborn found dead in Halifax, 2 relatives charged

An autopsy was scheduled to determine the newborn’s cause of death.

Meanwhile, community members and the first responders who worked on the case are coming to terms with the events.

Paul Service, the chief director of Halifax Search and Rescue, was on-site Sunday when the remains were found and is now working to support his team.

“Some folks may get through it without an issue. Others may need support,” he said.

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Staff Sgt. Garland Carmichael, who works with Halifax Regional Police’s Employee Family Assistance Program, said critical incident stress debriefings after cases like this are vital.

“Anytime there’s children involved, it’s probably the pinnacle of difficulty for a police officer or for a member in their dispatch centre to have to deal with,” said Garland.

“It can be very unsettling when you’re left with your own thoughts after an incident like this.”