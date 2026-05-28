Underwater divers take over search for missing boater in Toronto

Marine police in Toronto are still scouring Lake Ontario for signs of a second person, the day after a small inflatable boat capsized near Cherry Beach.
Around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency services rushed to the city’s east end to rescue a man in his 40s from the water after the boat sank.
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He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The Toronto police’s marine unit stayed out on the water looking for a second person, officials said, but the next day the search was still underway.
“This is an underwater recovery search at this point,” a spokesperson told Global News on Thursday morning. “I don’t know the timing for the marine unit crews.”
Officers said a dog had also been rescued.
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