Underwater divers take over search for missing boater in Toronto

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Marine police in Toronto are still scouring Lake Ontario for signs of a second person, the day after a small inflatable boat capsized near Cherry Beach.

Around 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency services rushed to the city’s east end to rescue a man in his 40s from the water after the boat sank.

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He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The Toronto police’s marine unit stayed out on the water looking for a second person, officials said, but the next day the search was still underway.

“This is an underwater recovery search at this point,” a spokesperson told Global News on Thursday morning. “I don’t know the timing for the marine unit crews.”

Officers said a dog had also been rescued.