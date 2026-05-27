Mock hanging of Trump, Netanyahu sparks outrage from politicians, community groups

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A demonstration in downtown Montreal over the weekend is drawing widespread condemnation after effigies depicting the mock hanging of three political figures were displayed.

Video of the incident, which took place during a pro-Palestinian protest Sunday, circulated on social media and prompted criticism from city officials and community groups.

Montreal Mayor Soraya Martinez Ferrada said that while protest is a democratic right, it must be carried out respectfully. “We need to address the issue of having protests because it’s a democratic right, but to do it in a way that’s respectful,” she said.

In a post earlier this week on X, she added: “The incitement to violence, hate symbols, and displays of intimidation that we see in our streets are unacceptable. Images of hangings or effigies have no place in Montreal, nor anywhere else. Montreal must remain a city of dialogue, respect, and living together, where everyone can feel safe and treated with dignity.”

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The mayor was among many politicians who issued statements on social media, with federal MPs Evan Solomon, Anthony Housefather, Gary Anandasangaree and Anna Gainey also condemning the display.

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Members of Montreal’s Jewish community say they felt targeted by the display, noting one of the effigies appeared to be wearing a kippah. “That’s how the Jewish community felt, despite what the context may or may not have been,” said Paola Samuel of B’nai Brith.

In a statement to Global News, the group behind the protest, Montrealers4Palestine, said the display was not intended to target the Jewish community.

The group said the effigies were meant to represent U.S. President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir.

Ben-Gvir was condemned by Prime Minister Mark Carney last week, who described the minister’s treatment of flotilla members as “abominable and unacceptable” after video emerged showing activists being taunted by Ben-Gvir. He is already sanctioned by Canada for repeatedly inciting violence and is banned from travelling to the country.

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Montrealers4Palestine described the act at the protest as symbolic and a non-violent form of expression aimed at political leaders and their policies toward Palestinians.

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Montreal police confirmed their hate crimes unit is investigating the incident. Quebec Public Security Minister Ian Lafreniere called the situation “completely unacceptable” and said he was pleased police are conducting a full investigation.

The case marks at least the second mock execution involving a political figure in Montreal this month. During a pro-union rally three weeks ago, protesters staged a mock execution of Quebec Labour Minister Jean Boulet.

That incident also remains under investigation.

Criminal defence lawyer Eric Sutton told Global News the case highlights the challenge authorities face in balancing freedom of expression with potential criminality.

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Sutton said charges could depend on whether prosecutors believe the demonstrators genuinely thought they were speaking out against an injustice, even if others perceived the act as targeting a specific group.