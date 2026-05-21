Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Canadians on Gaza-bound flotilla being deported from Israel to Turkey: Anand

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 21, 2026 3:41 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Foreign affairs minister summons Israeli ambassador for ‘deplorable’ treatment of flotilla activists'
Foreign affairs minister summons Israeli ambassador for ‘deplorable’ treatment of flotilla activists
Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand is summoning Israel's ambassador to Canada over the “deplorable” treatment of civilians aboard a Gaza-bound humanitarian aid flotilla this week. Footage shared by Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir shows what Prime Minister Mark Carney called “abominable” treatment of the detainees — several of which are Canadian.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand says Canadians who were on board a flotilla heading to Gaza that was intercepted by Israel are safe and are being transferred to Turkey.

Activists say 12 Canadians were among the Global Sumud Flotilla participants detained by Israel.

The flotilla, which consisted of hundreds of people and 41 boats, attempted to break Israel’s blockade of Gaza and bring humanitarian aid to the war-torn region.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Prime Minister Mark Carney described Israel’s treatment of flotilla members as “abominable” and “unacceptable” Wednesday after video showed kneeling activists with their hands bound behind their backs being taunted by Israel’s national security minister.

This drew widespread international condemnation and several foreign ministers, including Anand, summoned Israeli ambassadors in their respective nations.

Asked about the summons, a spokesperson for Israel’s embassy in Canada tells The Canadian Press they have no comment at this time.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Israel ‘illegally boards’ Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters to stop Gaza aid'
Israel ‘illegally boards’ Global Sumud Flotilla in international waters to stop Gaza aid

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices