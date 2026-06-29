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1 comment

  1. St
    June 29, 2026 at 8:24 am

    The only thing in this world that Canada has to fear is the never ending, utter stupidity of Liberal voters.

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U.S. News

Trump claims Iran has requested meeting, but officials say nothing scheduled

By Jon Gambrell The Associated Press
Posted June 29, 2026 8:00 am
3 min read
Click to play video: 'Iran launches strikes on Bahrain, Kuwait after US strikes and threatens halt to talks'
Iran launches strikes on Bahrain, Kuwait after US strikes and threatens halt to talks
RELATED: Iran launches strikes on Bahrain, Kuwait after US strikes and threatens halt to talks
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President Donald Trump said Monday on social media that Iran had requested a meeting with U.S. counterparts, though Iranian officials said no such meeting was scheduled.

The U.S. president has tried to preserve an increasingly fragile interim deal as hostilities have mounted in the Strait of Hormuz in recent days, which could cause oil prices to rise and undermine Trump’s claims to voters that inflation in America was easing.

Trump said the meeting with Iran would happen on Tuesday in Doha, Qatar.

Earlier on Monday, Iran’s president said that US$6 billion in frozen Iranian assets would be released by Qatar, as negotiations with the United States were challenged by attacks across the Persian Gulf this weekend.

Masoud Pezeshkian’s mention of the funds appeared aimed at selling the Iranian public on the interim deal, particularly as its grip on the Strait of Hormuz has been tested by efforts to open Oman’s territorial waters to both inbound and outbound traffic from the Persian Gulf.

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Iran’s attacks and threats stopped cargo ships and tankers from moving through the strait, in which about a fifth of all traded oil and natural gas passed in peacetime, creating a global energy crisis.

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The strait has long been considered an international waterway despite its location in Iran and Oman’s territorial waters. In recent days, Iran has twice attacked vessels going through a route near the Omani side, drawing retaliatory American airstrikes and concerns that negotiations to reach a formal end to the war could be disrupted. Iran launched drone and missile attacks targeting Bahrain and Kuwait on Sunday.

Click to play video: 'Strait of Hormuz conflict sparks summer gas price volatility amid peak travel season'
Strait of Hormuz conflict sparks summer gas price volatility amid peak travel season

Pezeshkian says $6 billion coming to Iran

Pezeshkian offered praise for the interim deal in comments published Monday by the state-run IRNA news agency, calling it “a great victory for the Iranian people.”

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“Based on the plans made, $6 billion out of the total $12 billion of Iranian resources in Qatar will be released and returned to the country, and necessary follow-ups are being carried out,” he said. He did not elaborate.

Pezeshkian, a reformist within Iran’s theocracy, is the highest-ranking official within Iran to reference the release of the funds held by Qatar, a key mediator along with Pakistan in the negotiations. So far, U.S. officials say no frozen Iranian assets have been released. Qatar as well as has not acknowledged any such transfer and Iran attacked a tanker filled with Qatari crude oil this weekend during the crossfire in the Persian Gulf.

Confusion mounts over next round of Iran-US talks

Pakistan, a key mediator, has said talks would resume Tuesday. The Trump administration on Sunday said nothing has been canceled and technical talks are on track for the coming days.

But Kazem Gharibabadi, a senior negotiator for Iran, denied any talks had been scheduled, in comments published by IRNA.

“Although consultations with Qatar, including on following up on the implementation of the other side’s commitments, are continuing as usual, reports by some media about technical talks by the working groups being held in Doha are not confirmed,” he said.

Technical talks involve lower-level diplomats working on the specifics of any deal that would draw top leaders from Iran and the U.S. back to the table.

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Associated Press writers Nasser Karimi and Amir Vahdat in Tehran, Iran, contributed to this report.

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