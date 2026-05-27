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Sports

Canadian and Quebec politicians slam NHL for banning Montreal Canadiens watch party

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 27, 2026 6:30 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Canadiens hope to rebound and win Game 4 against Hurricanes'
Canadiens hope to rebound and win Game 4 against Hurricanes
RELATED: The Montreal Canadiens are searching for answers after back-to-back 3-2 overtime losses to the Carolina hurricanes, now leading the series 2-1. Montreal managed just 13 shots in Game 3 after recording only 12 in game 2, struggling to generate offence against Carolina's aggressive forecheck and defensive pressure. Elizabeth Zogalis reports.
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Federal and Quebec politicians are criticizing the National Hockey League after Montreal Canadiens fans in the Gatineau region were banned from hosting a watch party at a local arena.

Organizers of the cancelled event said the NHL told them they were not allowed to proceed with their party last Saturday at the 4000-seat Slush Puppie Centre because it is located within a territory where the Ottawa Senators have exclusive marketing rights.

The organizers say they also spoke to the Senators who refused to help them organize a Habs party at an arena that is about 35 kilometres away from the Ottawa team’s home at the Canadian Tire Centre.

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Transport Minister Steve MacKinnon, who represents the Gatineau riding, told journalists this morning that the move was a serious mistake.

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He said many hockey fans in Gatineau are rooting for the Canadiens and they deserve to come together to experience the excitement of the playoff games.

The Quebec legislature unanimously adopted a motion yesterday calling on the NHL to reconsider its decision and allow those in Gatineau and the Outaouais region to host such parties.

The NHL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 27, 2026.

 

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