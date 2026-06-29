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Sports

Leafs ink Stecher to two-year contract extension

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted June 29, 2026 4:24 pm
1 min read
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TORONTO – The Toronto Maple Leafs have re-signed defenceman Troy Stecher to a two-year contract extension, the club announced Monday.

The deal’s financial terms were not disclosed.

Claimed off waivers last November, the 32-year-old played 58 games for the Original Six franchise in 2025-26, registering three goals and 11 assists after not recording a point in six contests with the Edmonton Oilers.

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Stecher has 25 goals and 106 assists for 131 points in 624 regular-season games with the Vancouver Canucks, Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings, Arizona Coyotes, Calgary Flames, Oilers and Maple Leafs.

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The Abbotsford, B.C., product has chipped in four goals and three assists in 29 playoff contests.

Originally signed by the Canucks as an undrafted free agent out of the University of North Dakota in April 2016, the five-foot-10, 184-pound Stecher helped Canada claim silver at the 2019 world championship before winning gold at the same tournament in 2021.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2026.

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