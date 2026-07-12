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Sports

Oilers sign Colton Dach to two-year extension

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted July 12, 2026 2:50 pm
1 min read
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EDMONTON – The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Colton Dach to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of US$1.2 million, the NHL club announced Sunday.

Dach, who Edmonton acquired from the Chicago Blackhawks at the 2026 trade deadline, had five goals and eight assists in 61 games last season.

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The 23-year-old forward made his Edmonton debut on March 6 and had two goals and two assists in eight regular-season games for the Oilers.

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He added an assist in five playoff games.

Dach was selected by Chicago in the second round, 62nd overall, at the 2021 NHL draft by Chicago.

He finished the 2025-26 season with 219 hits, ranking in the top 15 despite spending time on long-term injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2026.

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