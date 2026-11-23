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Canadiens fans serenaded Dylan Larkin with chants of “We Want Larkin!” last month.

On Sunday, they got their wish.

Montreal acquired the 30-year-old centre from the Red Wings in a blockbuster deal, ending a drawn-out saga that began when Detroit’s former captain requested a trade in the off-season.

In return, the Canadiens sent the Red Wings a major package that includes forward Kirby Dach, goalie Sam Montembeault and highly touted prospect Michael Hage.

Detroit also received top-10 protected first-round draft picks in 2027 and 2029, a second-round pick in 2027 and a fourth-round pick in 2028.

Along with Larkin, the Canadiens acquired the Red Wings’ second-round pick in 2028 — then traded it to the Anaheim Ducks for Detroit’s 2027 second-rounder — and their third-round pick in 2027.

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The move fills a need that has lingered near the top of Montreal’s wish list for more than a year, with Larkin slotting in behind Nick Suzuki to give the Canadiens a legitimate second-line centre.

The speedy six-foot-one, 198-pound forward has two goals and six assists in 10 games this season for 278 goals and 649 points in 818 career games since Detroit drafted him 15th overall in 2014.

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Adding Larkin is yet another step as the Canadiens push to become perennial Stanley Cup contenders. His US$8.7 million salary through 2030-31 — in the NHL’s ballooning cap environment — is also manageable on a team that has signed each of its core skaters to long-term deals under $10 million annually.

The Canadiens have spent much of the past year searching for this top-six upgrade.

They reportedly agreed to acquire forward Matthew Knies from the Toronto Maple Leafs at last season’s trade deadline, but the deal wasn’t completed in time. Montreal was also among the most aggressive suitors for Kirill Marchenko before Toronto landed the Columbus Blue Jackets winger in September, sending Knies as the centrepiece of its package.

Larkin’s departure brings closure to a turbulent stretch with the team he grew up cheering for. The Waterford, Mich., native asked out of Detroit after a decade of missing the playoffs, and his relationship with the organization deteriorated further as the season opened.

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The Red Wings stripped Larkin of the captaincy before he reported to training camp this fall. He missed Detroit’s first two games with an injury and was booed while standing by the bench during player introductions at the team’s home opener.

Canadiens fans made their interest known a few days later, chanting “We Want Larkin!” when Detroit visited Montreal on Oct. 10.

“I never would have imagined that in this building and in my career,” Larkin said after the Red Wings lost 1-0 in a shootout. “They are passionate fans.”

The situation reached a tipping point on Oct. 29 when Larkin informed the Red Wings he would sit out until a trade was completed.

Detroit then suspended Larkin without pay while interim general manager Shawn Horcoff — boxed in by the player’s no-trade protection — waited for a suitable return.

Larkin forfeited more than $1 million in salary.

He reportedly initially told the Red Wings he would only accept a trade to Florida, Minnesota or Vegas, before expanding his list to 10 American teams — and eventually waiving his full no-movement clause for Montreal.

But the price wasn’t cheap, especially with Hage included.

Montembeault fell out of favour in Montreal’s crease last season, while the oft-injured Dach — with eight points in 22 games playing bottom-six minutes this season — failed to meet lofty expectations in Montreal.

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Hage, drafted 21st overall by the Canadiens in 2024, leads the NCAA with 26 points (five goals, 21 assists) in 13 games in his third year at the University of Michigan.

The 20-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., also had two goals and 13 assists in seven games for Canada at last year’s world junior championship.

Many Canadiens fans had pegged Hage as the team’s eventual second-line centre. Instead, it will be Larkin.