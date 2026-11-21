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TORONTO – Jim Hiller was behind the bench with his Maple Leafs desperately hanging onto a one-goal lead.

The crowd at Scotiabank Arena had urged their team on all night in hopes of ending an ugly streak.

Two goals against in quick succession — the first coming off an inexcusable turnover — had a frustrated fan base calling for the head coach’s job moments later.

Matthew Knies and Zach Werenski scored 52 seconds apart with less than five minutes to go in regulation as the Columbus Blue Jackets roared back from a 3-2 deficit to stun Toronto 4-3 and stretch the Original Six franchise’s winless run to nine games.

The Maple Leafs were on their heels for large chunks of the third period, but weathered the storm until star winger William Nylander collected a loose puck behind his net and inexplicably attempted an egregious, blind backhand pass up the middle.

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Columbus forward Matthew Knies climbed the ladder to snatch the puck out of mid-air before placing it back on the ice and ripping a shot past Anthony Stolarz with 4:20 left on the clock.

“Threw it up the middle,” Nylander said. “Dumb play by me.”

The Blue Jackets continued to push, and Werenski buried the winner at 16:32.

“We just throw up all over ourselves, pretty much, and lose the game,” said Maple Leafs defenceman Jake McCabe.

Fans inside a rink that recently witnessed an 0-for-6 horror show homestand as part of what is now an 0-8-1 run abruptly turned on the Maple Leafs’ under-fire head coach with chants of “Fire Hiller” before loud boos rang out as the seconds ticked down.

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“We gotta do some soul-searching here, there’s no question,” said Hiller, whose group is now 1-10-1 over its last 12 games. “We gotta get the team better prepared than we did (Saturday). That’s the bottom line. Players play, we gotta coach them. And we gotta do a better job, because that’s not good enough.”

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Toronto, which continues to make costly mistakes at key times, hasn’t been good enough for a while.

The Maple Leafs (8-14-3) sit last in the Atlantic Division and are already 10 points out of the Eastern Conference’s final wild-card spot.

“We should be embarrassed,” Toronto captain Auston Matthews said inside a locker room that could have doubled as a funeral home. “It’s not fair to the people that paid for tickets to come watch. It’s inexcusable.”

Toronto spent the off-season reworking its roster after cleaning house behind the bench and upstairs.

The Maple Leafs made a series of moves via trade and free agency, including the arrivals of both goaltender Sergei Bobrovksy and defenceman Darren Raddysh on big-money deals.

It hasn’t come close to working.

Toronto suffered through that disastrous six-game homestand where the club failed to even register a point. The Maple Leafs then fell 6-3 to the Blackhawks in Chicago on Tuesday for a seventh straight regulation loss before blowing a 3-0 lead and losing 4-3 in a shootout to the Los Angeles Kings at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday.

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And then there was Saturday’s performance.

“We’ve had stretches and it gets you excited because you think you can see what you can do,” said Hiller, who’s just 25 games into his tenure. “And then for whatever reasons, we have moments like we had (Saturday) … it’s not National Hockey League level. That’s frustrating for all of us. And when I say all of us, I mean everybody — players, media, fans.

“It’s hard to swallow.”

FAMILIAR SURROUNDINGS

Knies played his first game in Toronto since the Maple Leafs traded him to Columbus as part of the deal for fellow winger Kirill Marchenko in late September.

The 24-year-old signed a long-term deal through the 2030-31 season in July 2025, but was shipped out of town on the eve of the regular season.

“It was such a privilege to play for them,” Knies said following Saturday’s morning skate. “We didn’t get as far as we needed to, and that’s where that change happens.”

Selected the 57th pick at the 2021 NHL draft, he described what it was like playing in Toronto’s media fishbowl.

“This city really wants to win,” said. “It was overwhelming at times, but you just gotta learn to be mature.”

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Knies, a fan favourite during his time with the Maple Leafs, shared a story of one intersection interaction that stuck with him.

“I came in for a game, and I almost ran someone over trying to park,” he said. “They were wearing my jersey, actually, and they flipped me the bird. I was like, ‘Oh gosh.’

“I don’t think they even recognized who it was.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2026.