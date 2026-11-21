Winnipeg Jets fans are getting full entertainment value for their dollar these days.

Unfortunately for them Saturday night, that did not result in a win as their Jets dropped a back-and-forth affair to the Vegas Golden Knights 5-4 in a shootout at Canada Life Centre, the 11th win for Vegas in the last 13 meetings between the two sides.

The night couldn’t have gotten off to a better start for the home side as they opened the scoring just 29 seconds in. Viggo Bjorck did a great job fending off Brayden McNabb in the corner to win a puck battle, sliding the biscuit over to Morgan Barron behind the net. He fed Elias Salomonsson at the point, who fired a shot that was tipped by Adam Lowry past Carter Hart for his third of the season.

The assist was Salomonsson’s first of the season in his seventh game, and his first contest since taking a personal leave of absence after the crazy comeback in Montreal Nov. 3.

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But Vegas wasted little time in taking over the period from there.

Their dominance in possession began with a power play that they did not convert on, but their time in Winnipeg’s end continued after it was done, leading to a faceoff win and a tie game at the 8:18 mark.

With the faceoff to Stuart Skinner’s right, Jack Eichel won the draw back to Brett Howden, whose quick shot was not picked up right away by Skinner as it beat him five-hole. It was the Oakbank native’s eighth goal of the season.

Vegas doubled up 87 seconds later after Winnipeg failed to clear the puck. Cole Perfetti tried to break out of his own end with Dawson Mercer but McNabb poked it away from Mercer at the Winnipeg blue line, allowing Mitch Marner to scoop it up and pass it ahead to Trevor Connelly. Connelly held it for a moment as he drew multiple defenders towards himself before sliding the puck to an open Marner at the back door.

His initial shot was stopped by Skinner but Marner banged home the rebound for his fourth of the season.

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With seven minutes to go in the period, Vegas was outshooting Winnipeg 11-2 and had 26 shot attempts to Winnipeg’s three.

The Jets started to generate some positivity on the power play after Jeremy Lauzon boarded Gabriel Vilardi. Winnipeg got six shots in two minutes but did not score.

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However, with 1:27 left in the period, the line that got the first goal got on the board again to tie the game.

Barron forced a turnover in the neutral zone, leading to the puck winding up on the stick of Dylan Samberg at his own blue line. He fed Bjorck cutting through the neutral zone and into the Vegas end before he dropped it off to Barron along the boards. Barron gave it back to Bjorck as he drove to the net and he made a nice move before beating Hart high over the glove for his second NHL goal.

In the end, the Golden Knights outshot the Jets 16-9 in the first and out-attempted Winnipeg 33-10. In fact, the Jets managed just three even-strength shot attempts in the first with two of them finding the back of the net.

The Jets played better to start the second and got their second power play of the night, though they were once again unable to convert.

Neal Pionk was sent to the box for hooking at the 9:37 mark, leading to a controversial go-ahead marker for the Golden Knights.

Vegas cycled the puck around the Winnipeg zone before Mark Stone sent the puck on goal from the faceoff dot to Skinner’s right. It was heading wide but it careened off the leg of a hard-charging Victor Olafsson and into the slot where Tomas Hertl knocked it into the net.

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Problem was, the net was dislodged when Olafsson drove to the crease with Alex Iafallo pressuring him from behind. The goal was initially waved off because Hertl put the puck in after the net came off but after officials gathered at centre ice, and without looking at any replays, they decided that Iafallo pushed Olafsson into the net and so the goal should count.

The call was not one the Jets could challenge but they were lived about it, especially head coach Scott Arniel.

Winnipeg drew level again just shy of five minutes later thanks to their milestone man.

After a Henry Thrun shot was blocked, he recollected the puck and put it back to Josh Morrissey at the point. Morrissey passed it to Kyle Connor down the left wing, who looked like he was going to shoot the puck but instead passed it to Mark Scheifele in the slot, who steered it into the net at 14:36.

The goal was Scheifele’s eighth of the season and 380th of his career, pulling him past his late mentor Dale Hawerchuk for the franchise record in goals. Jets fans gave Scheifele a long ovation after the record was announced and started chanting his last name.

The game stayed tied 3-3 heading to the third after Winnipeg outshot the Golden Knights 10-5 in the second and out-attempted Vegas 26-9.

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Winnipeg’s top line cashed in again early in the third to put the Jets back in front. Vegas appeared to have control of the puck as Jeremy Lauzon sent it up the boards to Connelly but it rolled off Connelly’s stick to Pionk, who poked it to Connor before the Winnipeg sniper ripped a wrister high over the shoulder of Hart for his 19th of the season at the 4:05 mark.

The Jets tried to get across the finish line with the one-goal lead with Skinner making a huge stop on Howden on a breakaway with four minutes left but just a few moments later, the Golden Knights found the equalizer.

Ivan Barbashev had the puck at the left point and sent it to the opposite corner where Hertl beat Scheifele to the puck. He then sent it back to Barbashev, who nobody picked up as he drifted to the slot before he ripped a shot top-shelf past Skinner at the 16:25 mark.

That was enough to send the game to overtime, the second game in a row for the Jets and third straight for Vegas that was not decided in regulation.

Winnipeg had the puck for the bulk of the five minute session but neither side had a great look to end it before a shootout was required.

Scheifele, Connelly and Connor were all stopped before William Karlsson scored for Vegas. That meant Vilardi had to score to keep the game alive but he rang a shot off the post to seal the win for the Golden Knights.

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Skinner wound up making 29 saves in defeat while Hart made 26 saves to get the win.

Winnipeg finishes off a four-game homestand Monday night when they host the Utah Mammoth at 7:30 p.m.