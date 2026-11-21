Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA – Tim Stutzle had a pair of third-period goals and an assist to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 4-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings Saturday night.

Linus Ullmark made 19 saves, while Nick Cousins, returning to the lineup after missing four games, and Stephen Halliday also scored.

Mats Zuccarello and Quinton Byfield scored for the Kings (7-12-2). Anton Forsberg remains in search of his first win of the season after stopping 24 shots.

The Senators (15-6-3) scored twice in a span of 82 seconds to take a 4-1 lead.

Leading 2-1, Halliday took a pass from Stützle and appeared to be looking to pass across the crease, but the puck slid under Forsberg for his fourth of the season.

Story continues below advertisement

Less than two minutes later Stutzle had his second of the period playing a little give-and-go with Dylan Cozens before beating Forsberg from in tight.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Byfield cut the lead in half midway through the period beating Ullmark blocker side.

Stutzle gave the Senators a 2-1 lead just 30 seconds into the third period, firing a shot from just inside the blue line with Fabian Zetterlund providing the screen in front.

Trailing 1-0, the Senators tied the game with 53.9 seconds remaining in the second period. Jake Sanderson found Jordan Spence along the boards, and Spence sent the puck toward the net, where Cousins redirected it high past Forsberg.

The Kings opened the scoring after Artem Zub’s shot attempt took a bounce and wrapped around the boards to Zuccarello at the blue line. He broke in alone, rang a shot off the crossbar before the puck deflected in off Ullmark’s skate.

Forsberg had a solid start for the Kings, making a few point blank saves on Ridly Greig from in close.

TAKEAWAYS

Senators: The Senators were at their best when they were creating traffic in front of Forsberg.

Kings: The Kings started off a little slow in the first but got better as the game progressed.

Story continues below advertisement

KEY STAT

The Senators extended their point streak to eight games (6-0-2), matching their longest run in the past decade, set during the 2024-25 season.

KEY MOMENT

Leading 4-2 Ottawa killed a Jordan Spence unsportsmanlike penalty and generated more chances than the Kings.

UP NEXT

Kings: Visit the Montreal Canadiens on Monday.

Senators: Host the Calgary Flames on Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2026.