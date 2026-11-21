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CALGARY – No defenceman is hotter right now than Sam Rinzel as the young Chicago Blackhawks’ blueliner finds himself rubbing shoulders with some of the NHL’s all-time greats.

The 22-year-old made it five straight multi-assist games on Saturday with a pair of helpers. He also notched the game-winning goal with 15 seconds left in overtime as Chicago snapped a nine-game road winless skid with a 4-3 victory over the Calgary Flames.

Rinzel is the fourth defenceman in NHL history to accomplish that feat, matching five-game runs by Mark Howe (1987-88), Borje Salming (1984-85) and Bobby Orr (1970-71).

Rinzel has piled up 12 points (one goal, 11 assists) over the last five games as the Blackhawks have gone 3-1-1 and find themselves playing their finest hockey of the season.

“It definitely wasn’t on my bucket list, I can tell you that,” said Rinzel of his recent offensive prowess. “Credit to my teammates, for sure. I’m just playing hockey. I don’t really know. It’s just getting back to not thinking and just playing.”

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He’ll attempt to extend his streak to six games on Sunday when Chicago’s road trip continues in Vancouver.

“Points are funny, they can come and go a little bit, but his play’s been real steady,” said Chicago coach Jeff Blashill. “He’s definitely playing with much more swagger, similar probably to the way he would have in college and in junior.”

Rinzel’s dozen points over the past 10 days are just two fewer than his season total last year when he had 14 points in 54 games as a rookie.

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“He’s playing at a high level,” said veteran Patrick Kane, who also had a goal — set up by Rinzel — and two assists. “Playing at the top on the power play, obviously he’s a righty so we have that one-timer option. We want him to shoot a lot. We want him to get pucks to the net and get chances.”

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Rinzel is the third Blackhawk to have reeled off five straight multi-assist games. Denis Savard did it twice (six games in 1987-88, five games in 1984-85) and Stan Mikita (five games in 1968-69) was the other.

“The fact that no other Blackhawks defenceman has ever done it is pretty awesome. That’s pretty cool for him obviously with the history of success we’ve had as an organization,” said Blashill. “He’s definitely feeling it right now. He’s definitely playing with a lot of confidence.”

While the elite company is a byproduct of Rinzel’s playmaking, it was his goal that propelled Chicago to victory on Saturday.

With just 15 seconds left in overtime and just seconds after a power-play opportunity expired, the 6-foot-4, 200-pounder was at the top of the crease when a scramble ensued and in the chaos of diving bodies and sprawling goaltender Dustin Wolf, Rinzel banged the puck into the net.

“A couple times after he scored, you see his big smile. It’s just fun to see that much joy and excitement,” said Kane.

Rinzel was just about to turn three years old when Kane was drafted first overall by the Blackhawks in 2007.

It was a historic day for Kane also with his three points giving him 1,415 for his career (510 goals, 905 assists). That moves him past Doug Gilmour into 22nd place on the NHL’s all-time scoring list.

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His goal, just his second of the season, snapped an 18-game goalless skid. His first came in the season-opener.

“It feels good,” said Kane. “Obviously a lot of chances, a lot of shots for the last little while and I feel pretty good, so it’s good to break through. Hopefully, I’ll get hot now. It’ll be nice.”

Rinzel’s rise to prominence comes as Chicago’s high-profile off-season blueline addition, Bowen Byram, remains sidelined. The 25-year-old, who is back skating and nearing a return, missed his 16th game on Saturday.

Byram was acquired on June 23 in a blockbuster trade that including sending Chicago’s 2026 first-round pick — fourth overall — to the Buffalo Sabres.

“Hopefully it’s really starting to click for (Rinzel),” added Blashill. “You’re not going to keep this pace up, but just his overall game I think has been pretty consistent.”

Roman Kantserov and Ryan Donato also scored for Chicago (7-14-2).

Ryan Strome, Jonathan Castagna and Yegor Sharangovich scored for Calgary (10-12-2).

Spencer Knight had 32 saves for the win. Dustin Wolf had 29 stops in defeat.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2026.