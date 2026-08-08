Alexander, Philpot lift Alouettes to dominant win

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MONTREAL – Davis Alexander threw four touchdown passes and Tyson Philpot caught three of them as the Montreal Alouettes crushed the Edmonton Elks 48-30 in a statement win against one of the CFL’s best Saturday.

Alexander was 22-for-28 passing for 352 yards with one interception while also rushing for his first major this year, improving his record to 19-1 as a starter before a season-high 22,535 at Molson Stadium.

Philpot, the league’s receiving yards leader, added 131 to his season total as Montreal (8-1) extended its winning streak to six games.

Tyler Snead caught a touchdown pass and produced 146 receiving yards for a high-octane offence that has scored at least 30 points in all but one game this season.

Gemon Green and Tyrice Beverette forced turnovers on defence, and Montreal’s special-teams unit made a mark with Kylan Guidry blocking a punt and DeVonte Dedmon returning big gains.

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Defensive back Tyrell Ford had a pair of interceptions for Edmonton (6-3), which also lost at home against the West Division-leading Saskatchewan Roughriders last week.

Elks quarterback Cody Fajardo was smothered by his former team. He threw for 231 yards on 21-for-35 passing with two touchdowns and a pick on a humid, 28 C afternoon.

Edmonton kicker Vincent Blanchard was 1-for-2 on field goals, while Montreal’s Jose Maltos Diaz went 2-for-2.

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The Elks dealt the Alouettes their only loss of the season with a 32-29 overtime victory in Edmonton on June 20. In the process, Fajardo handed Alexander, his former backup, his first regular-season loss in their first head-to-head matchup.

This matchup played out differently.

A tight game at halftime, the Alouettes blew it wide open with a pair of turnovers early in the third quarter.

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Green stripped former Montreal receiver Austin Mack, leading to a 32-yard touchdown for Snead.

Beverette then picked off Fajardo, and Maltos Diaz kicked a 38-yard field goal to give the Alouettes a 34-17 lead after three quarters.

Philpot’s third TD reception of the game with 5:55 left in the fourth quarter put an exclamation point on a dominant showing. Alexander launched a 54-yard bomb deep to his favourite target, drawing “Olé, Olé” chants from the crowd.

Fajardo found Mack on a 33-yard touchdown with four minutes left, cutting Montreal’s lead to 41-24, only for short-yardage QB Terry Wilson to score for the Alouettes on a sneak.

Edmonton’s Carter Kettyle added a garbage-time touchdown from backup QB Taylor Powell with one minute left.

The Alouettes started the game with a trick play that backfired when Snead took a handoff and threw deep to a covered Cole Spieker, leading to Ford’s first interception.

Snead redeemed himself by hauling in a 32-yard pass from Alexander after Guidry’s blocked punt. Alexander then scored himself, rushing 10 yards and diving into the end zone with 1:17 remaining in the first quarter.

Edmonton tied the game early in the second when Fajardo — after a 13-yard Alouettes face mask penalty — scored a one-yard QB sneak.

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Alexander then found Philpot alone on the edge of the end zone for a 14-7 advantage at 7:20 in the second quarter.

A couple of drives later, Ford caught his second interception, this time picking off Alexander after he threw across his body while scrambling. Ford returned the ball 30 yards to set up Fajardo’s six-yard TD toss to T.J. Luther.

The tied score was short-lived as Alexander and Philpot connected again on a nine-yard score — after a pair of big gains on the ground from Travis Theis — to retake the lead with 1:51 remaining in the half.

And the Alouettes didn’t look back.

UP NEXT

Alouettes: Host the Ottawa Redblacks on Aug. 20 after a bye week.

Elks: Host the Toronto Argonauts on Aug. 15.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 8, 2026.