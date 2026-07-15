SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Habs-Leafs, Canucks-Oilers to open NHL season

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted July 15, 2026 11:03 am
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

NEW YORK – The 2026-27 NHL season is set to begin Sept. 29 with a pair of all-Canadian matchups.

The Montreal Canadiens will visit the Toronto Maple Leafs, with the Edmonton Oilers later hosting the Vancouver Canucks.

Both games will be on Sportsnet, under a newly branded broadcast. The company’s sublicensing deal with the CBC for Hockey Night in Canada was not renewed.

The other Canadian home openers see the Calgary Flames host Seattle on Oct. 1, followed by the Canucks against Edmonton later that day. The Winnipeg Jets host Boston on Oct. 2, the Montreal Canadiens welcome Carolina on Oct. 6, and the Ottawa Senators face Philadelphia on Oct. 8.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Three women join NHL development camp roster for first time'
Three women join NHL development camp roster for first time
Story continues below advertisement

On Oct. 25, Winnipeg will host Montreal for an outdoor game in the NHL Heritage Classic.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In Finland, for the NHL Global Series, Carolina will play Seattle in a pair of games on Nov. 12 and 14. The Senators and Chicago will play in Germany on Dec. 18 and 20.

The Winter Classic will feature the Utah Mammoth and Colorado Avalanche at the University of Utah on Dec. 31. Meanwhile, the Dallas Stars will host the Vegas Golden Knights on Feb. 20 for an outdoor game at AT&T Stadium.

All-star weekend will be held Feb. 5-6 at UBS Arena, home of the New York Islanders.

This upcoming NHL season will mark the switch from 82 to 84 regular-season games for teams.

The full schedule will be released on Thursday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2026.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices