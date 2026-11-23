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OTTAWA – Linus Ullmark continued his impressive start to the season on Monday, making 34 saves to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames.

Michael Amadio and Shane Pinto each scored, allowing Ottawa (16-6-3) to close out its three-game homestand with a 2-0-1 record.

Matt Coronato scored the lone goal for the Flames (10-13-2), who were playing the first of a five-game Eastern road trip.

Devin Cooley, who continues to look for his first road win of the season (0-4-0) was busy, stopping 29 of 31 shots.

The Flames made it a one-goal game, 2-1, when Coronato scored a third-period power-play goal beating Ullmark glove side.

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The Flames found themselves short-handed early in the second after Ottawa’s Tyler Kleven caught Morgan Frost with a hard bodycheck that sent the Calgary forward to the ice. The hit was reviewed but no penalty was assessed. Joel Farabee was instead handed a double minor for roughing after coming to Frost’s defence, while Ottawa’s Ridly Greig received a roughing minor.

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With 48 seconds remaining in the period the Senators had a scare when Tim Stutzle hit the goalpost and grabbed his left knee. The Senators leading scorer went right to the dressing room but was back on the ice for the third.

The Senators led 2-0 after the opening 20 minutes.

Amadio opened the scoring midway through the period when he intercepted the puck out front, made a move to pull Cooley and beat him glove side.

Just over five minutes later Pinto stepped into the faceoff circle and snapped a shot past Cooley for his 10th of the season.

Cooley faced a flurry of shots in the early parts of the period and made four straight saves to keep the Senators at bay.

TAKEAWAYS

Senators: The hosts were relentless in their puck pursuit and capitalized by generating numerous shots on goal.

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Flames: The visitors allowed their emotions to get the best of them and found themselves in the penalty box because of it.

KEY STAT

With Monday’s win the Senators matched their longest point streak, nine games (7-0-2), since a run in 2014-15.

UP NEXT

Flames: Visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday.

Senators: Visit the Florida Panthers on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2026.