Under most circumstances in life, hearing the song “Macarena” multiple times in one evening could be enough to ruin your night.

But as long as Gabriel Vilardi is scoring goals at home, Winnipeg Jets fans will never tire of hearing it.

Vilardi got to hear his goal song three times Monday night for his second career hat trick as the Jets took down the visiting Utah Mammoth at Canada Life Centre.

Utah controlled play right out of the gate but it was Winnipeg opening the scoring on their first shot of the game.

The play began with Josh Morrissey outletting the puck to Kyle Connor as he skated through the neutral zone. He took it along the left wing into Utah’s end, drawing two defenders before sliding a pass to Vilardi as he cut through the slot. He made a nice move before backhanding a shot past Sebastian Cossa at the 5:11 mark for his fourth goal of the season.

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Just over a minute later, Utah responded with their first of the night. After Winnipeg failed to clear the puck out of their own end, Kevin Stenlund collected it at at the left point before sending it across to Andrew Peeke. He gave it to Danil But at the faceoff dot before charging down the middle of the ice, finishing off the give-and-go with But by firing a shot past Stuart Skinner at the 6:18 mark.

68 seconds later, Winnipeg regained the lead. Connor dashed into the middle of the Utah zone with the puck before dropping it off to Vilardi on his right. Vilardi then fired an unscreened wrist shot from the faceoff dot that beat Cossa under the blocker to make it 2-1 on Winnipeg’s second shot of the evening.

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The chaotic seesaw battle continued with Utah equalizing again just under three minutes later. Winnipeg seemed to be in good shape with Dylan Samberg in possession of the puck behind his net but his clearing attempt did not work as Mackenzie Weegar kept it in. He dropped it off to Logan Cooley at the left point, who held it for a moment before firing a shot into a mess of bodies in front of the net. The puck fell at the feet of Samberg, who stumbled and missed the puck before Lawson Crouse found it and potted it past Skinner.

All of this happened before any commercial breaks were taken as the first media timeout didn’t come until there was 7:52 left in the period.

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The Jets restored their lead with six minutes to go in the first when Viggo Bjorck skated onto the puck in Utah end before firing a shot on goal that was steered by Morgan Barron over the shoulder of Cossa, making it 3-2 with his fifth of the season.

Both teams managed to get to the end of the period without allowing any more goals, though there were good chances each way.

Utah wound up outshooting the Jets 11-8 in the opening 20 minutes.

The game’s first power play of the night came five minutes into the second period when Liam O’Brien was sent off for high-sticking Mario Ferraro, but Winnipeg failed to do much with the chance, and not long after O’Brien returned to the ice, Neal Pionk took a hooking penalty.

Skinner did have to make a good toe save on Vincent Trocheck on the doorstep but that was it for Utah as the chance came and went with the Jets still up 3-2.

Winnipeg’s penalty kill went back to work with 9:14 on the clock after Samberg sent the puck out of play from his own end. Skinner had to make two saves on the power play, including a sliding save on a Dylan Guenther one-timer, to help the Jets get the kill.

Neither side found the back of the net in the second but Utah badly outshot the Jets 16-4.

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The Mammoth continued to dominate possession and the shot clock as the third period rolled along, with Winnipeg not registering their first shot on goal until nearly eight minutes had elapsed.

Winnipeg almost got an insurance marker with just under four minutes left when a Morrissey point shot deflected off the post.

Cossa went to the bench for an extra attacker with just over two minutes to go but could not net the equalizer before Vilardi completed his hat trick into an empty net with 6.7 seconds left on the clock.

Skinner was the biggest reason why the Jets picked up the two points, stopping 34 shots as Utah outshot the Jets 36-15.

The Jets will now hit the road to begin a three-game road trip in Boston Wednesday night. Puck drop is just after 7 p.m. with pregame coverage on 680 CJOB starting around 5:13 p.m.