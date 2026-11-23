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TORONTO – The Edmonton Elks continue to bask in the glory of their Grey Cup win, but general manager Ed Hervey will soon face some tough decisions.

The Elks have 26 players slated to become CFL free agents Feb. 9, including veteran quarterback Cody Fajardo. Fajardo was the MVP of Edmonton’s 37-30 Grey Cup win over the Montreal Alouettes on Nov. 15 in Calgary.

Also slated to hit the open market are linebackers Nick Anderson and Joel Dublanko, both key members of an Edmonton defence that was the CFL’s top-ranked unit this season. Another notable potential free agent is starting centre David Beard.

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According to the CFL, the free agency communication window — the time when teams can openly speak with pending free agents or CFL Players’ Association-registered designates — be open from noon ET on Jan. 31 until noon Feb. 7.

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The East Division-champion Montreal Alouettes have 28 pending free agents including veteran defensive lineman Dylan Wynn, who has announced his retirement. But defensive linemen Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund, Julian Howsare and Mustafa Johnson, standout linebacker Tyrice Beverette and defensive backs Kabion Ento, Najee Murray and Wesley Sutton are all on expiring deals.

Offensively, so too are offensive linemen Nick Callender and Sage Doxtater, backup quarterback Dustin Crum and receivers Charleston Rambo and Cole Spieker.

Over 240 players are slated to hit the free-agent market, with the Ottawa Redblacks having a league-high 33. The Toronto Argonauts, with 22, have the fewest.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 23, 2026.