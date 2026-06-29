Canadiens trade veteran forward Brendan Gallagher to Canucks

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The Vancouver Canucks have acquired forward Brendan Gallagher from the Montreal Canadiens for future considerations, the NHL club announced Monday.

The Canadiens are retaining 50 per cent of the remaining year on Gallagher’s contract, which carries a US$6.5-million salary-cap hit.

The 34-year-old Tsawwassen, B.C., native spent his entire 14-year NHL career with Montreal, recording 246 goals and 487 points in 911 games. He previously played four years of junior hockey with the Vancouver Giants.

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Gallagher was named an honorary citizen of Montreal last week after announcing he would not return to the Canadiens next season.

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“On behalf of the entire Canadiens organization, we would like to sincerely thank Brendan for everything he has brought to this team over the course of his remarkable 14-season career in Montreal,” Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes said in a statement.

“Brendan will always hold a special place in the hearts of Canadiens fans. He represented the team with such tremendous determination, passion and inspiring courage. He is the very definition of a warrior, always putting the team’s success ahead of his own individual accolades.”

The Canucks also sent winger Nils Höglander to the Nashville Predators on Monday for a third-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft.

Höglander, 25, signed a three-year, US$9-million extension after scoring a career-high 24 goals in 2023-24, but had eight goals in 72 games in 2024-25 and two goals in 38 games last season because of a lower-body injury.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 29, 2026.