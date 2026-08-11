CF Montréal makes major splash, signing Chilean great Alexis Sanchez

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CF Montréal has made a major splash, signing Chilean legend Alexis Sanchez through the abbreviated 2027 Major League Soccer sprint season on Tuesday.

The agreement includes a club option for the 2027-28 campaign.

The 37-year-old forward becomes the MLS club’s highest-profile signing since former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba joined in 2015. The value of the deal was not disclosed, though Sanchez will have designated-player status, allowing the club to pay him above normal MLS salary limits.

“I am very happy to join CF Montréal and take on this new challenge,” Sanchez said in a statement. “I’m grateful to the club for the confidence they’ve shown in me and I’m eager to put my experience to work so that we can reach our objectives and create memorable moments for our supporters.

“I’m here to give everything I have for the club and for this city.”

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The team teased the signing on social media Monday, releasing a video that shows managing director Luca Saputo saying, “He wants Alexis, No. 10.”

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Sanchez arrives in Montreal following a long and successful club career in Europe, where he established himself as one of the Premier League’s top players.

Known for his combination of explosiveness and skill, he registered 79 goals and 40 assists in 163 appearances for Arsenal between 2014 and 2018, helping the North London side win two FA Cup titles before transferring to Manchester United.

The five-foot-seven Sanchez has also played for FC Barcelona — scoring 42 goals in 112 appearances — and Sevilla in Spain, as well as Italy’s Inter Milan and Udinese and France’s Marseille after beginning his career in Chile and Argentina.

Sevilla’s Alexis Sanchez during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Sevilla in Madrid, Spain, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Internationally, Sanchez is Chile’s all-time leader in goals and appearances, scoring 51 times in 161 caps.

He helped lead the nation through its most successful era, scoring the winning penalty against Argentina to capture the 2015 Copa America, Chile’s first major title. A year later, Sanchez was named player of the tournament while captaining his country to a repeat at the Copa America Centenario.

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Sanchez’s production has, however, significantly dropped since he scored 18 goals in 44 games for Marseille in 2022-23. He scored just four times in 30 appearances, including 12 starts, last season for Sevilla before becoming a free agent.

The signing is nonetheless a significant addition for a Montreal side that has lacked star power in recent seasons.

“The arrival of Alexis Sanchez represents an important step in our sporting project,” Saputo said in a statement. “Alexis possesses exceptional technical quality and experience at the highest level of world football.

“His personality, leadership and competitive mindset fully align with our club’s identity and ambitions. We are of firm belief that he will have an immediate impact both on the field and in the locker room.”

Montreal (4-10-4) sits second-last in the Eastern Conference, seven points back of a play-in spot with 16 games remaining in the MLS regular season.

Sanchez’s new club enters Saturday’s home game against D.C. United on a seven-game winless streak in league play.