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Sports

Toronto Raptors sign guard Andre Jackson Jr.

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted August 5, 2026 2:00 pm
1 min read
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TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors have signed former Milwaukee Bucks guard Andre Jackson Jr.

The NBA team announced the move on Wednesday, but did not release the financial terms of the deal.

Jackson averaged 2.4 points and 1.5 rebounds over 48 games with Milwaukee last season.

The six-foot-six, 206-pound athlete scored in double digits twice, including a season-high 13 points against the Los Angeles Clippers on March 29.

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Jackson hails from New York and was drafted 36th overall by Orlando in 2023 before the Magic dealt his rights to the Bucks.

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The University of Connecticut Huskies alum has averaged 2.7 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 172 NBA games, all with Milwaukee.

The Raptors also signed centre Trey Jemison III to a two-way contract Wednesday.

The six-foot-10, 270-pound Jemison averaged 1.0 points, 1.4 rebounds and 6.3 minutes in 13 games with the New York Knicks last season. He also averaged 8.3 points and 8.6 rebounds in 31 games (30 starts) with the NBA G League’s Westchester Knicks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5, 2026.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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