An unforgettable night of football and fun at ladies’ night with the Calgary Stampeders

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If you’re a longtime football fan or you’ve never been to a football game but are interested in learning more about the sport, or you’re just interested in hanging out with some old or new friends for the evening, here’s your chance for a VIP experience at next week’s Calgary Stampeders game.

It’s called Ladies Night Out and it’s being hosted by Global Calgary’s very own Leslie Horton at McMahon Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m.

“Come by yourself, grab a friend or gather the gang and come along while we cheer on the Calgary Stampeders together,” said Horton, who is a long-time football fan, former CFL cheerleader and can help you better understand what’s happening on the field.

View image in full screen Tickets to Ladies Night Out with Global Calgary’s Leslie Horton and the Calgary Stampeders are available by scanning the QR code above. Global News

Tickets to the “VIP Tailgate Experience” will give you special access to pre-game warmups where you’ll be able to see the players in action on the field while munching on some provided snacks.

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You’ll also be presented with a special Stampeders T-shirt.

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Then it’s up to the stands to watch the take on their West Coast rivals, the BC Lions.

Tickets are available online from the Calgary Stampeders, by clicking here or by scanning the QR code above.