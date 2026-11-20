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At White Spot, we know a great holiday main deserves a great side dish to match, and elevating your meal doesn’t have to be hard.

Here are a few simple tricks from White Spot’s executive chef on how to turn everyday mashed potatoes into something special, along with a go-to recipe that’s sure to please a crowd and bring that family feeling to your holiday table.

Ingredients:

3 pounds Fresh Potatoes, ideally Russet or Kennebec

Pinch Kosher Salt or Sea Salt

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½ Cup Heavy Cream – 33-36%

1 Cup Unsalted Butter

To Taste Salt & Pepper

Method:

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Peel your potatoes, best to use a “Y-Peeler”, rinse them under cold water, cut into 1” pieces.

Add the potatoes to a pot, sprinkle with a generous pinch of salt, cover with cold water, and bring to a boil. Cook for 15-20 minutes or until very tender.

While the potatoes are boiling, heat the milk and butter together in a small pot, until the butter is fully melted, and the liquid is hot, but not boiling.

Drain the potatoes well after boiling, and allow them to steam off, on a baking tray or even in the pot. Ideally removing all the excess water and moisture.

Once they have “steam dried”, use the food mill to grind them so there are absolutely no lumps.

Add the potatoes back to the pot and pour the hot milk & butter liquid over them. Season them with a generous pinch of salt & pepper and mix them well until they are smooth & creamy!

Optional ingredients can be used to create different flavours of mashed potatoes: 1T Truffle Oil, 2oz of Shredded Parmesan, 2T Roasted Garlic.