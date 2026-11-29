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A buttery slice-and-bake cookie with dried mango, macadamia nuts, coconut, and white chocolate.

Makes 20 to 30 cookies

Ingredients

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

¾ cup packed brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1½ cups plus 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

½ cup plus 1 tablespoon cake flour

½ teaspoon salt

¾ cup dried mango, chopped into ½-inch pieces, soaked in 2 tablespoons water overnight

½ cup macadamia nuts, chopped

⅓ cup fancy sweetened coconut

Tempered white chocolate, for dipping (preferably Valrhona Ivoire 35%)

Instructions

Prepare the mango.

Chop the dried mango into ½-inch pieces. Soak it in 2 tablespoons of water until softened, then drain any excess water.

Cream the butter and sugar. In a large bowl, beat the softened butter and brown sugar until smooth, light, and fluffy.

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Add the flavouring and mango. Mix in the vanilla extract. Add the chopped mango and mix until evenly combined.

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Mix the dry ingredients. In a separate bowl, whisk together the all-purpose flour, cake flour, and salt.

Make the dough. Add the dry ingredients to the butter mixture in two or three additions. Mix on low speed, or stir by hand, just until a dough forms. Avoid overmixing.

Add the nuts and coconut. Fold in the macadamia nuts and coconut until evenly distributed throughout the dough.

Shape and chill. Divide the dough into portions and roll each portion into a log approximately 1½ inches in diameter. Wrap the logs and refrigerate until firm, about 1 to 2 hours.

Slice the cookies.

Preheat the oven to 300°F

Slice the chilled dough into rounds approximately ⅛ inch thick. If the dough becomes soft, chill it again briefly before baking.

Bake.

Arrange the slices on a parchment-lined baking tray, leaving a little space between them. Bake for approximately 20 minutes, rotating the tray halfway through. The cookies should be set and lightly golden around the edges.

Cool and dip.

Leave the cookies on the tray until completely cool. Dip them in tempered white chocolate, then place them on parchment paper until the chocolate sets.

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Helpful Tips

Use softened butter, not melted butter, so the dough holds its shape.

Chill the dough thoroughly before slicing for cleaner, more even rounds.

For consistent cookies, use measuring cups and spoons, and slice the dough to a similar thickness.

Allow the cookies to cool completely.