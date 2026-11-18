Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA – It’s back to work for Rachel Lessard and the Canadian women’s flag football team.

The defending world champions will hold a nine-day national camp that begins Saturday in Chula Vista, Calif. Twenty-four players will participate, including 10 from the 12-person squad that won gold at last year’s world championship in Germany.

Defensive backs Samantha Hopkins and Laurence Caron will both miss the camp due to injury.

The world championship victory qualified Canada for the 2028 Los Angeles Games, where flag football will make its Olympic debut. This camp will be the first for the national team in its preparation for the inaugural Grand Slam of Flag Tournament on Feb. 9-10, which takes place during Super Bowl LXI week in Los Angeles.

“Coming off a world championship win, there’s a lot of excitement around bringing this group back together and getting back to work,” Lessard said. “This first camp is an important opportunity for us to build on what we accomplished in Duesseldorf, continue developing as a team and start putting the pieces in place for LA28.”

Story continues below advertisement

Among the national team veterans invited to attend are quarterback Sara Parker, receiver/team captain Caroline Moquin-Joubert and defensive back Sabrina Gervais.

Eighteen participants will be selected for a camp in Chula Vista from Jan. 31-Feb. 7. From there, the 12-player Grand Slam roster will be chosen.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Also, Football Canada will host an open ID camp in January. Players from outside the national team will get the chance to compete for Canada’s 2027-28 team selection cycle.

The Canadian men’s squad, which has also qualified for the L.A. Games, will continue training for the next phase of team selection in early 2027. But head coach Paul LaPolice will oversee a camp involving 20 CFL players in California from Nov. 29-Dec. 6.

Among the players invited is Montreal Alouettes receiver Tyson Philpot — the league’s top Canadian this season and the outstanding Canadian in Sunday’s Grey Cup game. Philpot led the CFL in catches (124), yards (1,809) and was tied with teammate Tyler Snead for most TDs (13).

Story continues below advertisement

Philpot set single-season records for receptions and yards by a Canadian.

Cornerback Tyrell Ford of the Grey Cup-champion Edmonton Elks was also invited. But the CFL’s interceptions leader (seven) suffered a leg injury early in Sunday’s game and returned to watch his club’s 37-30 win over Montreal on crutches.

The camp is designed to educate pro players on the rules and nuances of flag football. Both the CFL and NFL will allow their players to participate in the L.A. Games.

The Canadian men’s team qualified for Los Angeles by finishing third in last year’s world championship.

Ford and Philpot both have twin brothers in the CFL — quarterback Tre Ford of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats and receiver Jalen Philpot of the Calgary Stampeders. All four were invited to the flag football camp.

The eight other defensive backs selected alongside Tyrell Ford were Alonzo Addae (Ottawa), Cristophe Beaulieu (B.C.), Malcolm Bell (Hamilton), Tevaughn Campbell (Saskatchewan), Jackson Findlay (B.C.), Adrian Greene (Calgary), Ashton Miller-Melancon (Calgary) and Stavros Katsantonis (Hamilton).

Joining the Philpots at receiver are: Nic Demski (Winnipeg); Samuel Emilus (Saskatchewan); Justin McInnis (B.C.); Kevin Mital (Toronto); Kian Schaffer-Baker (Saskatchewan); and Keelan White (Ottawa).

Nathan Rourke of the B.C. Lions and Taylor Elgersma of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers were the other quarterbacks selected.

Story continues below advertisement

Canadian-born NFL players will attend a separate camp in early spring 2027, while additional players will have an opportunity to be considered by Football Canada for selection to next year’s open camps.

“With flag football making its Olympic debut in 2028, we have an opportunity to showcase the depth of talent across the country and bring together athletes from different pathways within the game,” LaPolice said. “The sport has grown tremendously across Canada, and these camps are another step in building on that momentum and strengthening the foundation of our men’s program.”

The final men’s and women’s Olympic rosters will be announced ahead of the 2028 Games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 18, 2026.