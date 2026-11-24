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Some holiday traditions are worth revisiting year after year, and for my family and friends, DAVIDsTea’s 24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar is one of them. It’s a calendar we naturally gravitate towards whenever the holidays roll around. There’s something especially comforting about discovering a new tea each day in December, whether you’re brewing a cup for yourself or sharing a pot with a loved one.

This year’s DAVIDsTea 24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar is every bit as charming as I remember. Designed to look like a snow-covered gingerbread house, the festive packaging is almost as delightful as what’s tucked inside. Open up the 24 compartments to discover a selection of loose-leaf teas spanning fruity, spiced, dessert-inspired and traditional blends. With enough tea for two servings in each compartment, it’s also a lovely calendar to enjoy with someone else.

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24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar Count down to Christmas with this festive 24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar from DAVIDsTEA. Tucked inside a gingerbread house-inspired design, each compartment reveals a different loose-leaf blend, from fruity and spiced to classic black tea and caffeine-free rooibos. With enough tea for two servings per day, it makes a cosy holiday treat for tea lovers. $69 at Davidstea

What’s included

One of my favourite things about this calendar is the sheer variety. Rather than sticking to one type of tea, DAVIDsTea has included a little bit of everything, with both caffeinated and caffeine-free options. There are familiar favourites like Organic Earl of Lavender, Organic Peppermint Amour and Organic Tokyo Earl Grey, alongside more playful, dessert-inspired blends like Carrot Cake, Choco Pistachio, Cardamom French Toast and–my personal favourite–S’mores Chai.

I’m particularly drawn to the gourmand teas. I love a blend that tastes like a little treat, and these are especially enjoyable with a dash of milk to bring out their richer, creamier flavours. Brown Sugar Bourbon, Royal Vanilla and Cardamom French Toast are exactly the kind of comforting cups I want to sip on during a chilly December afternoon. That said, not every tea needs anything added. Apple Cider and Blueberry Yuzu are two examples of blends that are delicious on their own, with plenty of flavour without needing milk or sweetener.

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I also appreciate that the calendar doesn’t assume everyone wants a traditional black tea or a strong, spiced chai every morning. The fruitier options offer a nice change of pace, while the caffeine-free blends make it easy to enjoy a cup later in the evening. It’s a thoughtful assortment that gives you a reason to look forward to opening each little compartment, even if you already have a few favourites in mind.

So, is it worth it?

At $69, the DAVIDsTea 24 Days of Tea Advent Calendar works out to less than $3 per day, with 48 servings in total. Considering the variety of loose-leaf blends and the opportunity to discover flavours you might not ordinarily pick up, I think it’s a worthwhile holiday treat for tea drinkers. It’s also a great gift for the person who already seems to have everything, particularly if they’re someone who appreciates a cozy little ritual.

What I enjoy most about this calendar, though, is that it has become something of a holiday staple–one of those advent calendars that people remember and look forward to, and I love that it gives us another reason to slow down and enjoy a cup of tea during an otherwise busy time of year. If you’re shopping for a tea lover (or want to make your own December mornings a little more special), this is one advent calendar I’d happily recommend.

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More tea must-haves

Painted Stripe Coloured Glass Nordic Mug Add a pop of colour to your tea routine with this hand-painted glass Nordic mug. Holding up to 16 oz, it comes with a removable stainless steel infuser for steeping loose-leaf tea and a lid that doubles as a saucer. Each mug features unique hand-painted stripes, making it a thoughtful gift for tea lovers. $32 at DavidsTea

Fellow Stagg EKG Pro Electric Gooseneck Kettle For the fellow frequent steeper, this sleek kettle is a worthy countertop upgrade. Its sculptural design is reason enough to leave it on display, but it’s the thoughtful features that make it stand out. You can set the water temperature to the exact degree, choose from customizable brewing presets and even schedule a boil ahead of time. The precision gooseneck spout also makes for a controlled pour, whether you’re preparing a delicate loose-leaf tea or your morning pour-over. $191.2 on Amazon (was $239)

Handheld Double Milk Frother If, like me, you enjoy adding a splash of milk to your gourmand-inspired teas, this little gadget is super handy. DAVIDsTea’s rechargeable frother has three speed settings and a detachable double-layered stainless steel whisk head, making it easy to whip up a creamy finish for tea lattes, matcha and more. It’s a small accessory that opens up a few more ways to enjoy your favourite blends. $29 at Davidstea

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Hana Heart Small Spoons Set of 2 Sometimes it’s the smallest details that make a tea setup feel elevated. These heart-shaped spoons have a pretty gold finish, with gold-plated recycled brass and stainless steel construction. Handmade in India and sold as a set of two, they’re a charming addition to your coffee or tea station. $35 at Davidstea

You may also like:

Luxury Wooden Tea Bag Organizer – $99.97

BPA-Free Tea Infuser – $34.95

Creamer Pitcher with Handle – $14.47