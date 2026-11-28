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An earthquake of preliminary magnitude 5 hit the area of Manhattan Beach, California, on Saturday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

The Los Angeles Fire Department went into earthquake mode, deploying personnel from 106 neighborhood fire stations to examine infrastructure for damages. No injuries or structural damage has been reported, the department said in an alert.

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The City of Manhattan Beach urged residents to be prepared for aftershocks, which can occur minutes, hours and sometimes days after an earthquake.

“Drop, Cover, and Hold on until shaking stops. Protect your head and neck while taking cover under sturdy furniture, near a sturdy interior wall, and away from windows and doorways,” Mayor Karen Bass said on X.

In a statement on social media, the B.C. government said there is no tsunami threat to the province at this time.

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– With a file from Global News’ Rachel Morgan