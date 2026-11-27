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A pregnant woman serving time in connection with vehicle thefts escaped custody from a U.S. prison by stealing a corrections transit van, according to New Mexico authorities.

Rebecca Taylor, 26, eluded several prison officers Wednesday while being driven from a prenatal medical appointment in Albuquerque back to Western New Mexico Correctional Facility in Grants, investigators said, the Associated Press reported.

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Taylor was sentenced to six years in prison after pleading guilty to four counts of vehicle theft in a series of incidents dating back to 2024.

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She escaped while three corrections officers who were transporting her to and from the appointment stopped at a Whataburger, a U.S .-based fast-food chain.

Taylor was not restrained during the journey because of her pregnancy, Brittany Roembach, a spokesperson for the New Mexico Department of Corrections, told the AP. While officers were grabbing a bite, she climbed into the driver’s seat from the back passenger seat and drove off. A police officer was standing close to the vehicle when she seized it, Roembach said.

A second inmate exited the vehicle after Taylor took control and remains in custody.

The vehicle was found three miles (4.8 kilometres) from the Whataburger about an hour after she escaped, but Taylor was not inside. Her prison-issued clothing and a transport cellphone issued by the Corrections Department were found in the same area Wednesday afternoon.

The New Mexico Corrections Department is investigating how Taylor escaped, Roembach said.

Several law enforcement agencies searching for Taylor said she has ties to the Houston area as well as Albuquerque. They asked anyone who sees her to call 911.

This is not the first prison escape to occur in the U.S. this month. In mid-November, Wisconsin inmate Mario A. Hernandez, 39, broke out of the Winnebago Correctional Center in the City of Oshkosh, WI, a minimum-security facility run by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. He remains at large.

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Hernandez’s escape came weeks after authorities were searching for a man convicted of murder who escaped from a Tennessee prison and stole a truck from a nearby farm.

Jacob Morley, who was serving a life sentence for killing Cody Birchfield, a co-worker four years ago, was found to be missing from the Northwest Correctional Complex (NWCX) late on Oct. 25.

Morley was recaptured on Nov. 3 in Missouri after troopers used roadside cameras and a helicopter to track him down after more than a week on the run, authorities said.

Birchfield’s body was found in a box under Morley’s home after he had been missing for a few weeks. The two lived in Carter County, in eastern Tennessee.

Along with first-degree murder, Morley was convicted of aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence, vandalism and evading arrest, The Associated Press reports.

— with files from the Associated Press and Global News’ Katie Scott