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Crime

Convicted murderer who escaped from Tennessee prison recaptured, officials say

By Josh Kelety The Associated Press
Posted November 3, 2026 1:59 pm
2 min read
(L-R:) This booking photo released by the Tennessee Department of Corrections on July 24, 2025, shows Jacob Morley and this image from security video provided by John Lindamood shows escaped inmate Jacob Allen Morley, bottom right, stealing a white Ford F-350 from the Lindamood Planting Company early Monday, Oct. 26, 2026, in Lake County, Tenn. View image in full screen
(L-R:) This booking photo released by the Tennessee Department of Corrections on July 24, 2025, shows Jacob Morley and this image from security video provided by John Lindamood shows escaped inmate Jacob Allen Morley, bottom right, stealing a white Ford F-350 from the Lindamood Planting Company early Monday, Oct. 26, 2026, in Lake County, Tenn. Tennessee Department of Corrections via AP/John Lindamood via AP
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A man convicted of murder who escaped from a Tennessee prison was recaptured on Tuesday after more than a week on the run, authorities said.

Jacob Morley, who was serving a life sentence for killing a co-worker four years ago, was apprehended in Missouri.

Morley, 28, escaped from the Northwest Correctional Complex in Tennessee’s far northwestern corner on Oct. 25, after he slipped through a fence in his prison clothes.

Click to play video: 'Multi-state manhunt underway for inmate who escaped from Tennessee prison'
Multi-state manhunt underway for inmate who escaped from Tennessee prison

Surveillance video showed him stealing a truck from a farm about 3 kilometres away. The truck was found abandoned last week in Marion, Illinois, about 193 kilometres north of the prison and roughly 145 kilometres southeast of St. Louis.

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The Tennessee Department of Correction did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

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Morley was serving a life sentence for killing co-worker Cody Birchfield in 2022. Birchfield’s body was found in a box under Morley’s home after he had been missing for a few weeks. The two lived in Carter County, in eastern Tennessee.

When Morley saw deputies at his home, he led officers on a chase that ended in North Carolina, authorities said. Morley was convicted of first-degree murder, aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence, vandalism and evading arrest.

After his escape, law enforcement agencies searched buildings and other structures near the prison, which is in Tiptonville, about 145 kilometres north of Memphis in flat farmland near a bend in the Mississippi River.

Prison officials offered a reward of up to $17,500 for information leading to Morley’s arrest.

Click to play video: 'Convicted killer found dead after escaping prison on Vancouver Island'
Convicted killer found dead after escaping prison on Vancouver Island

Morley’s escape is the latest blemish for Tennessee’s prison system.

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Several violent attacks between inmates and by employees have been reported in recent years at Northwest Correctional Complex. A grand jury in July returned dozens of indictments for five inmate killings and other violent acts.

Following the failed execution of Christa Pike in September, Department of Correction Commissioner Frank Strada resigned after less than three years on the job.

State Sen. Tom Hatcher said the resignation couldn’t come soon enough.

“We need new leadership,” the Republican from Blount County said. “We’re doing oversight work behind the scenes about several of our prisons. We’re just waiting to see who our next governor will be and who is the next commissioner.”

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