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A 19-year-old Quebec man, who was one of Canada’s most wanted fugitives, has been arrested.

Sûreté du Québec said Tuesday Ayoub Mohamed was arrested Monday by police in London, Ont.

Mohamed was wanted in connection with the Sept. 4 killing of Jordan Gagne. At 6:18 p.m., police were called to 93 Alexandre St. in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield for reports of shots fired at a barbershop employee.

Police said an individual went into the shop and fired at Gagne. The victim ran toward a nearby restaurant, pursued by the suspect, who fired several more shots in Gagne’s direction.

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The suspect was wearing a balaclava and dark-colored clothing. He ran away from the scene.

Several witnesses were present at the time. Gagne was transported to the Montreal General Hospital where he died from his injuries at 9:12 p.m.

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Mohamed is facing a charge of second-degree murder.

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He was named to Canada’s most wanted list last week, and a reward up to $50,000 was offered.

Mohamed was ranked in the top five, holding the fourth spot on the most wanted list.