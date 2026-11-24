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What was supposed to be a routine Saturday at an Old Strathcona bakery turned into more than an hour of scary uncertainty, as staff waited for police while trying to calm an erratic man inside the shop.

King of Tarts owner Jeff Funston said the incident happened the afternoon of Saturday, Nov. 14, as staff were winding operations down for the day.

“I got the phone call, probably five minutes before we were closing, from my coworker saying this gentleman came inside, tried to lock the door behind him and then he jumped over this counter here,” Funston said while standing behind the front counter of the shop.

“(He) ran to the back and started screaming and yelling.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "(He) ran to the back and started screaming and yelling."

Funston told the employee to call 911, assuming officers would get there faster than he would, and drove to the bakery from west Edmonton.

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King of Tarts has been operating for nearly a year out of a back alley commercial space near Whyte Avenue and 103 Street, after flooding forced the bakery to move from its previous location.

When he got there, Funston said officers had not yet arrived.

The man was screaming and yelling that people outside were trying to kill him, Funston said, adding the man was also asking staff to call police, even though they had already done so.

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As early Saturday evening traffic picked up outside the bakery near the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market, Funston said the man became increasingly agitated.

“Evening traffic picks up here for dinner and things like that, and that’s when he really started to get aggravated.

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“He thought every single vehicle, every single person walking past was that individual that was trying to harm him.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "He thought every single vehicle, every single person walking past was that individual that was trying to harm him."

Funston stood near the door to prevent customers from entering. He said Edmonton police arrived more than an hour after the initial 911 call.

“At no point should I have to stand here and de-escalate for a full, almost hour,” Funston said.

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Funston said he was also worried that he could become the focus of the man’s agitation.

“I don’t know when he’s gonna go from being calm in the back corner to thinking I’m trying to get him,” he said.

Before officers arrived, Funston called 911 again to ask when police would arrive. He said he was told his situation was in the queue, had been moved up a priority, and to call back if the situation escalated.

“What do you mean, call back if it gets worse? Like, call back if he’s attacking me?” Funston said.

“How do I call back if it gets worse, if I have to defend myself?” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "How do I call back if it gets worse, if I have to defend myself?"

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Global News reached out to the Edmonton Police Service, which said it received a 911 call around 4 p.m. that day over an aggressive man who refused to leave a business.

EPS confirmed officers arrived at around 5 p.m., determined the man was intoxicated and removed him from the bakery.

In a statement Tuesday afternoon to Global News, EPS media relations spokesperson Cheryl Voordenhout said the force responds to more than 170,000 calls for service each year.

“In order to best allocate finite resources as efficiently as possible, police use a priority system to triage calls,” Voordenhout said. “Response time is largely dependent on what may be taking place in the city at any given time, which can vary significantly.

“Later afternoons tend to see higher call volumes, which was the case the day this took place.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "Later afternoons tend to see higher call volumes, which was the case the day this took place."

The EPS dispatch system ranks calls on a priority level from one to five:

Priority 1: There’s an active threat to human life. As of 2019, the target response time is seven minutes or less

Priority 2: Assigned for things like an vehicle theft in progress where an officer response will likely prevent or reduce further loss of property. As of 2019, the response time target is 12 minutes

Priority 3: For crimes that have just occurred and officers responding will increase the chance of finding a suspect,. As of 2019, the response time target is 17 minutes

Priority 4: Crimes that are time-sensitive, such as when a shoplifter is in custody with security and cooperating. As of 2019, the response time target is 40 minutes

Priority 5: Not time-sensitive — for example, a business finds it was vandalized the night before — so as of 2019, the response time target is three hours or less

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Edmonton city councillor Michael Janz said the circumstances around the call raise questions about how it was prioritized.

“It’s a peculiar situation for me. I wondered why it didn’t merit a priority one response call from the police,” Janz said, adding he encouraged the bakery to contact the Edmonton Police Commission about the dispatch decision.

Voordenhout said the police service understands when people call 911, they expect a timely response in order to have confidence their concerns will be addressed.

“As our city grows, crime becomes more complex, and demands on police rise, we are actively working to improve how resources are deployed. Our focus is on finding practical, long-term solutions that increase capacity and enhance service levels for Edmontonians,” Voordenhout said.

Janz said the case provides an opportunity to review how the call was handled.

“I think it’s a learning opportunity because it gives us documentation, it gives us a chance to figure out, OK, what was the correct response time here?” he said. “Should this have been escalated?

“Should it have been maybe a priority call if someone’s in danger, or should it have been a different categorization?” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "Should it have been maybe a priority call if someone's in danger, or should it have been a different categorization?"

Janz said he also believes the incident highlights the need for more mental-health supports around Whyte Avenue.

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For Funston, the incident has not slowed down business at King of Tarts, but he said he has continued thinking about what might have happened while staff were waiting for police.

“When I got home, that was my biggest thought,” he said.