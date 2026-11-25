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A driver in a head-on crash that killed a father of three last year is expected to be sentenced Wein the case that prompted the Ontario government to introduce tougher dangerous driving penalties.

Jaiwin Kirubananthan pleaded guilty to five charges, including dangerous driving causing death, in the August 2025 crash that killed 35-year-old Andrew Cristillo.

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Cristillo’s wife and three daughters were also injured in the crash in Whitchurch-Stouffville, about 50 kilometres north of Toronto.

A Newmarket, Ont., court heard victim impact statements from Cristillo’s family members last month.

After the crash, the government introduced a law named after Cristillo, which imposes indefinite licence suspensions for anyone convicted of dangerous driving causing death and allows police to immediately suspend a driver’s licence for 90 days and impound a driver’s vehicle if they are suspected of driving dangerously, among other measures.

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At the time of Cristillo’s death, Kirubananthan was already facing another dangerous driving charge, after police alleged he hit an Ontario Provincial Police vehicle carrying Premier Doug Ford on Highway 401 in January 2025.